Microsoft Australia Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: what to expect in 2019

While Black Friday in Australia isn't quite as big a deal as it is in the US, the annual online shopping event has been growing in popularity over the last few years, with more retailers jumping on board and offering up discounted tech and gadgets.

Microsoft is just one of the retailers that puts up a host of great deals for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday and – if the last few years are anything to go by – these discounted laptops, consoles and audio gear will be around for much longer than just the weekend, possibly landing up to a week ahead of the date itself.

So while Black Friday itself sits on November 29 this year, and Cyber Monday falls on December 2, you can expect to start seeing savings on the latest Surface Pro, Xbox One, and other Microsoft devices as early as Friday, November 22.

While we wait for the real savings to land, we've put together a quick guide as to what to expect from Microsoft's Black Friday sales this year.

When is Microsoft Australia's Black Friday sale?

As mentioned earlier, Black Friday falls on November 29 this year, while Cyber Monday is December 2. This doesn't mean that you'll only be able to find deals on those two days, however.

Given the nature of online shopping, retailers that operate digitally are much more liberal with their sale start and end dates, with the Black Friday offers typically arriving on the Monday prior to the actual date.

What's new at Microsoft for Black Friday 2019

Microsoft has just launched its Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 devices and is steadily gearing up to launch its successor to the Xbox One – currently codenamed Project Scarlett, due towards the end of 2020.

What this means for shoppers looking to save money on Microsoft Surface and Xbox products is that, we'll likely see discounts and savings on existing Xbox One S and Xbox One X models, as well as last year's iteration of the Surface lineup, namely the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2.

With that said, Microsoft doesn't just stock its own hardware, with last year's deals covering the likes of the classic Bose QC 35 II headphones and an Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370.

With this in mind, expect to see successors to products like these discounted. This could mean the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling headphones, for instance, which essentially presented everything that was great about the QC 35 II in a more aesthetically pleasing and novel package.

The best Microsoft Black Friday deals we expect for 2019

As mentioned, Microsoft has a fresh suite of products it announced recently – including the Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Pro 7 – so we're not likely to see any huge savings on these brand-new devices, but some bundle deals and slight savings might be thrown in for good measure.

That said, these new entires into the Surface lineup will surely mean some price reductions for earlier models, and hardware (such as the Xbox One S console) that has been around for a while will almost certainly get discounted as well.

Below, we've listed the best deals that were on offer from Microsoft during last year's Black Friday sales, which should be a solid indication of the kinds of bargains you can expect this year as well.

Surface Pro 6 | from $1,227.59 (save up to $431.85) Released alongside the Surface Laptop 2, the latest edition of the renowned Surface Pro is the best of both the 2-in-1 and tablet worlds. The top model with a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM and an Core i7 weighs in at $2,940.15, but there's plenty of cheaper options if you lower some of the specs. View Deal

Surface Book 2 | from $1,799 (save up to $727.65) Microsoft's Surface Book 2 is a true 2-in-1 computer, with a detachable 13-inch or 15-inch display, depending on your configuration. You can get up to 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel Core i7 with the Book 2, and this top model will save you over $700 on the retail cost. Check out the other configurations while you're at it.View Deal

Asus ZenBook Flip UX370 13-inch 2-in-1 | $1,499 (save $500) Somewhere between 2-in-1 and convertible ultrabook, this ZenBook Flip comes with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 512GB PCIe SSD, 16GB RAM, and other premium features like Harman Kardon audio and USB-C connectivity. For everyday users, creatives and light gamers, this is a portable powerhouse.View Deal

Xbox One S bundle with four free games | was $499 now $279 (save $220) If you've been hanging out to get into the world of Xbox One, then this is the perfect bundle offering to kick you off. With all Xbox One S bundles priced at just $279, you not only get the 1TB console along with a game of your choice. However, you also score four free additional games – Gears of War 4, PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5: Guardians, alongside your brand new Xbox One S.View Deal