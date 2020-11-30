Cyber Monday 2020 in New Zealand: the best deals from the last day

First we had Black Friday, and following right after is Cyber Monday. As you might’ve guessed, Cyber Monday is dedicated to online-only deals – though some NZ retailers may buck this trend – and it’s today!

Cyber Monday falls today on November 30, which means New Zealanders have one more day to shop for bargain buys. We’ve found that retailers often carry over their Black Friday sales into Cyber Monday, with few new deals being launched on the day.

Still, you never know what’s going to happen, which is why the TechRadar team is on hand to scour popular online retailers for deep discounts, and we’ll be listing them all right here.

Dell : up to 30% off selected gaming PCs

: up to 30% off selected gaming PCs Lenovo : save up to 57% on selected laptops

: save up to 57% on selected laptops Microsoft : discounts on Xbox games

: discounts on Xbox games Mighty Ape : save on wearables and smart home tech

: save on wearables and smart home tech TheMarket: up to NZ$100 slashed off selected tech

Gaming

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller | NZ$99 from Mighty Ape (save NZ$25.95) If you were lucky enough to get your hands on a PS5, then you might want to consider picking up this discounted DualSense controller from Mighty Ape. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are excellent to use, and it outshines the PS4’s DualShock in every way. Nab it for less from Mighty Ape.View Deal

The Last of Us 2 on PS4 | NZ$49 from TheMarket (save NZ$50) The much-anticipated sequel to The Last of Us finally arrived a couple months ago, and you can already get it for NZ$50 this Black Friday. It’s a gut-wrenching journey through a post-apocalyptic United States, and while the game has divided some fans, why not pick it up and decide for yourself.View Deal

Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One | NZ$79 from TheMarket (save NZ$40.95) Cyberpunk 2077 is a much anticipated dystopian-set RPG, and at the moment, TheMarket looks to have the cheapest price for your pre-order. It’s discounted down to NZ$79 for both PS4 and Xbox One, and better yet, the game is compatible with the soon to be released PS5 and Xbox Series X. Pre-order from TheMarket and save NZ$40.95 off RRP.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi 34-inch curved gaming monitor | NZ$679.95 from TheMarket (save NZ$219.05) This curved gaming monitor stretches 34 inches, offering up plenty of screen real estate for PC gamers. The display has a refresh rate of 144Hz, and has FreeSync support, so you should be able to enjoy your games at a high frame rate without being tripped up by tearing. It was already deeply discounted from TheMarket, but you can reduce it even further by claiming the coupon code CYBER10 at checkout.View Deal

Smartphones

iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) | NZ$1,799 from TheMarket (save NZ$500) While it’s last year’s model, Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max is still one of the most powerful phones available right now, and you can get it in Midnight Green rather cheap at The Market right now. This handset packs in a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display, a triple camera array, and Apple’s powerful A13 Bionic chipset.View Deal

Laptops

Alienware m15 R3 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 2070 Super | NZ$3,824 from Dell (save NZ$1,275) It’s rare we see such a well-specced gaming laptop discounted by this much, but that’s what Black Friday brings. This beast is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super GPU. This model has a 15-inch screen with a 300Hz refresh rate, and looks pretty stylish in lovely Lunar Light. Now 25% off directly from Dell.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,175.15 from Lenovo (save NZ$2,223.85) Our colleagues at Laptop Mag rated the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen) as the best Lenovo laptop of 2020, so rest assured this is an excellent machine. This model is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM for fast performance. Its 1440p display is lovely and bright, while the chassis is lightweight and durable. Available directly from Lenovo with the code B1ACK5RIDAY, with a massive NZ$2,223.85 to be saved – that’s an incredible 50%.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (9300) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | NZ$2,999 from Dell (save NZ$1,000) The Dell XPS 13 is an incredibly luxurious laptop, and it comes with a hefty price tag to match. This particular configuration is on clearance though, so you can save a solid NZ$1,000 on a stellar piece of hardware. Inside you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 chip, paired with 16GB of RAM, which delivers excellent performance. As for the bezels, there’s barely any to speak of. Head directly to Dell to pick up this deal.View Deal

Dell G5 15 SE (5505) | Ryzen 9 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / Radeon RX 5600M | NZ$2,479 from Dell (save NZ$620) Gaming laptops can be pricey, but this Dell G5 15 SE is a good choice for those on a budget. This model is outfitted with AMD’s Ryzen 9 4900H processor, which should deliver lightning-quick performance. The Radeon RX 5600M graphics card is also a strong performer when compared to other budget gaming laptops. You can now save NZ$620 on this machine, directly from the maker.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | NZ$1,839 from Microsoft (save NZ$460) Microsoft New Zealand is discounting a huge range of its Surface products by up to 20%, but this particular configuration of the Surface Laptop 3 strikes a great balance between value and power. You can check out the 15-inch models if you’re after more screen real estate and an AMD processor.View Deal

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM4 | NZ$349.20 (save NZ$249.80) Sony’s newest noise-cancelling headphones have seen a big price drop across a number of retailers, but TheMarket might be the cheapest place to get them. That’s because when you enter the code CYBER10, you get an extra 10% off. A great deal on our favourite headphones of 2020 – available in black or silver.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds | NZ$223 (save NZ$226) The WF-1000XM3 are the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now, not to mention the best in their class for noise-cancelling. They offer tremendously pleasant audio quality and utter silence when you want it. While they’ve been discounted plenty since launch, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Use the code CYBER10 via TheMarket to score this saving, knocking over half off the retail price.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro | NZ$385 from TheMarket (save NZ$113) The Solo Pro were the first in the Beats lineup to offer noise cancellation. These headphones have a far more balanced sound profile in comparison to what Beats has offered up previously, and excellent battery life. This discount is only available in the black colour option from TheMarket, with the coupon code CYBER10 saving you a tidy sum.View Deal

Smart home

Google Chromecast Ultra | NZ$80 from TheMarket (save NZ$30) If you don’t have the cash to upgrade your not-so-smart 4K TV, then a Google Chromecast Ultra is an excellent, and much more affordable, alternative. Just plug this small device into your telly’s HDMI port and connect to a Wi-Fi network, then use your smartphone, tablet or laptop to ‘cast’ the screen. That’ll let you stream from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube and many more to your TV. Discounted from TheMarket. Use the code CYBER10 to score an extra discountView Deal

Wearables

Fitbit Versa 2 SE | NZ$323 from TheMarket (save NZ$76) The Fitbit Versa 3 launched a few months ago, so we’re not surprised this previous version is now on sale. The biggest difference between the two is that the Versa 3 has a larger display and GPS built in, but if that’s not particularly important to you, consider nabbing this discounted Versa 2. This version comes with a woven band and an extra classic silicone strap. Available from TheMarket in either smoke woven or navy/pink woven – claim the coupon CYBER10 to save.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | NZ$512.10 from TheMarket (save NZ$56.90) Samsung's third iteration of its Galaxy Watch offers everything you'd expect in a smartwatch, as well as built-in oxygen measurement and fall detection, an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, and built-in GPS. You can score the Galaxy Watch 3 discounted in both black and silver at TheMarket, just be sure to use the code CYBER10 to get the full discount.View Deal

Cameras

GoPro Hero 7 Silver | NZ$295 (save NZ$54) While it's not the newest GoPro out there, the Hero 7 Silver is still plenty capable. It can capture pleasing 4K (30p) footage with the help of its WDR (Wide Dynamic Range), is incredibly easy to use, rugged, and waterproofed out of the box. Use the code CYBER10 at TheMarket to get the full discount.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | NZ$359.10 from TheMarket (save NZ$89.90) When it comes to action cameras, GoPro is likely what springs to mind. But don’t skip on DJI – the Osmo Action has a front-facing colour screen, something that GoPro has only recently introduced with its latest Hero 9 Black. This discounted DJI will go easier on the wallet compared to its premium price. Score a saving of NZ$89 when you buy from TheMarket, just use the code CYBER10.View Deal

Appliances

Breville The Barista Express | NZ$584.10 from TheMarket (save NZ$64.90) This is one of the best entry-level espresso machines available, so you can get cafe-quality coffee at home. What makes it so great is its grinder and the ability to produce excellent crema. You’ll have to learn a little about coffee making to get the best results, but this machine makes it more than manageable at home. Head to TheMarket and enter the code CYBER10 at checkout to save 10%. View Deal

Xiaomi Roborock S6 Pure | NZ$719 from TheMarket (save NZ$180) Looking to kick back and have someone, or something do the housework for you? The Roborock S6 Pure is a feature-packed robot vacuum that can keep your floors in tip-top shape without you having to leave the couch. It’s got some great mapping systems, so you can tell it where you want it to go and when, and which places to stay out of. Use the code CYBER10 and save NZ$180.View Deal

Software

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription | NZ$60.94p/m (RRP NZ$80.49p/m, save NZ$19.55p/m) Adobe's 'All Apps' subscription for Creative Cloud gets you access to almost every program from the design giant's line up, including Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Acrobat, Dreamweaver... and most of their sister and companion apps. Plus, there's a huge library of royalty-free stock image and video assets you can use in your creations via Adobe Stock. For Black Friday, Adobe is knocking 24% off the regular subscription price.View Deal

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday began in 2005 when the US’s National Retail Federation noticed a significant spike in online shopping (which was then still in its infancy) on the Monday after Thanksgiving. The timing matched up with Black Friday, and it gave a boost to retailers online sales.

Cyber Monday is now firmly part of the Black Friday shopping phenomenon, and its popularity is sure to grow in New Zealand. Cyber Monday will arrive on November 30 this year, so you’ll have days to score a bargain.

Where to shop during Cyber Monday 2020

While Cyber Monday is a relatively new shopping event for Kiwis, plenty of retailers are sure to take part. The majority of deals will be the same offers that were available on Black Friday, provided they didn’t sell out over the weekend.

You can expect deals from online-only sites such as TheMarket and Mighty Ape, but also on the websites of traditional brick-and-mortar stores such as PB Tech, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming and The Warehouse.

When does Cyber Monday end?

Cyber Monday usually wraps up at 11:59pm NZDT on Cyber Monday, marking an official end to the busy November sale season. You’ll likely notice some good-but-not-great deals hanging around for a day or two more, but most discounts on the big-ticket items will be over. Our advice is to add to your cart and check out when you see a really good price.