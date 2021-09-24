The best movies on Netflix Australia: great films you can watch right now

If you're new to Netflix and want to find the best movies to watch, or you're tired of browsing the app for 30 minutes before finding something to watch, you've come to the right place. With thousands of movies at your disposal, it's easy to get stuck in binge-watching mode, but finding the honest-to-goodness best films can be a bit of a hassle.

In an effort to determine the best of the best, we've put together a list of the greatest possible films you can watch – curated by TechRadar editors and backed up with ratings from IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes – so that you don't have to sift through the muck. We'll keep this best-of list up to date with the latest movies that are must-watch, so you waste zero screen time searching.

Top trending movies on Netflix Australia 2021

Below, you'll also find a hand-selected list of the top trending newly added movies on Netflix Australia at the moment. Here's what we think you should be watching this month. Alternatively, you could check out our larger, genre-specific lists of Netflix movies below.

Worth

A timely film given that we've just passed the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Worth tells the story of an attorney (Michael Keaton) who is faced with the unenviable task of determining how to much compensation to pay families who suffered incalculable losses on 9/11. Along the way, he learns a lesson in empathy. From the makers of the Oscar-winning film Spotlight, Worth also stars Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan.

IMDb rating: 6.8, Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Blood Red Sky

What's worse than snakes on a plane? Try vampires! Blood Red Sky is a German-language horror movie that finds leukaemia patient and single mum Nadja (Peri Baumeister) and her son Elias (Carl Anton Koch) trapped on a plane that's been hijacked by terrorists. In order to make it home alive, Nadja is going to have to unleash a terrible secret that she's been hiding for years – the fact that she's a blood-sucking vampire! A gore-soaked blast, Blood Red Sky will delight horror fans.

IMDb rating: 6.1, Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Fear Street Trilogy

If you're a fan of slasher films, you're going to love Netflix's trilogy of Fear Street movies, based on the more grown-up books from Goosebumps author R.L. Stine. The first film, Fear Street: 1994, is a throwback to the Scream-style slashers of the 90s, while Fear Street: 1978 takes things back to a more Friday the 13th/Sleepaway Camp style of slasher. Closing out the trilogy is Fear Street: 1666, which switches things up for a folk horror story inspired by the likes of The Witch. Gory and fun, we hope Netflix takes more chances with horror stories like these.

Fear Street: 1994 IMDb rating: 6.2, Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Fear Street: 1978 IMDb rating: 6.8, Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Fear Street: 1666 IMDb rating: 6.6, Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Army of the Dead

By far one of the biggest Netflix blockbusters to date, Army of the Dead sees director Zack Snyder (Justice League, Watchmen) return to the zombie subgenre for the first time since his feature film debut, Dawn of the Dead. The film sees a group of mercenaries enter zombie infested Las Vegas in order to steal upwards of $200 million from a casino vault. Unfortunately for them, they're on a clock, as the whole city is set to be nuked in less than 32 hours. Admittedly, Army of the Dead never really manages to top its audacious opening credits sequence, however, the rest of the film is still action-packed. It also offers an interesting take on zombie mythology that's reminiscent of the White Walkers from Game of Thrones.

IMDb rating: 5.8, Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

The Mitchells vs the Machines

From Phil Lord and Chris Miller, best known for their work on The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs the Machines sees a screen-obsessed family go on a road trip as a way bond, only to find themselves fighting an army of AI-powered smart robots. Featuring some of Spider-Verse's visual touches, including a mix of 2D and 3D visuals, The Mitchells vs the Machines is a funny and clever animated film that thankfully doesn't feature any talking animals for a change.

IMDb rating: 7.7, Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

