‘You've got to be kidding me’: new Oppo Find X6 Pro leak confirms our worst fears

Oppo is expected to debut its Oppo Find X6 series later this month, and fresh leaks have given us our best look yet at the high-end entry in the upcoming line, the Find X6 Pro.

Unfortunately, said leaks have also arrived alongside disappointing news concerning the availability of the Find X6 series. According to serial tipster Ice Universe (opens in new tab), the Oppo’s Find X6 Pro won’t be sold globally, meaning it’s unlikely to surface in the US or UK any time soon.

In response to Ice Universe’s claim, another leaker, Max Jambor (opens in new tab), tweeted that the Find X6 Pro likewise “won’t be sold anywhere in Europe,” so we’re increasingly confident that Oppo’s next premium handset will remain exclusive to China at launch.

Suffice to say, expectant Oppo fans are not happy. “You’ve got to be kidding me,” one user (opens in new tab) tweeted, while another (opens in new tab) wrote, “Now the excitement [for the Oppo Find X6 Pro] is gone.” 9to5Google contributor Max Weinbach (opens in new tab) simply said: “Woah.”

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be sold globally, but OPPO Find X6 Pro will not.

The lack of US availability for the Oppo’s Find X6 Pro isn’t actually much of a surprise. Oppo doesn't have any retail partners in the US, and neither does it operate its own US storefront. We were, however, holding out hope for some form of release outside of China. The Oppo Find N2 Flip launched in Europe last month, so it’s disappointing to hear that the Find X6 Pro won’t follow suit.

It’s worth clarifying that none of the aforementioned leaks refer to the standard model in the Find X6 line. There’s a chance, then, that the vanilla Oppo Find X6 could find its way to Europe and beyond – but the rumors regarding its more expensive sibling don't bode well.

Frustratingly (for those outside of China), new images of the Find X6 Pro – also shared by Ice Universe – suggest it could end up being one of the best phones of 2023. We already suspected that the device will arrive packing a triple-lens, Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP telephoto sensor, and these new snaps are consistent with that prediction.

OPPO Find X6 Pro ！！！

The 'Powered by MariSilicon' inscription positioned under the Hasselblad logo refers to Oppo’s in-house imaging chipset, which aligns with previous rumors (opens in new tab) we’ve heard regarding the phone’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2/MariSilicon processor combination.

Beyond its camera setup and chipset credentials, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to boast a 6.7-inch 2K screen, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage, Android 13 and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging (per leaker Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab)).

We’ll be able to confirm all of the above specs once the Oppo Find X6 Pro launches alongside its vanilla sibling later this month, so stay tuned to TechRadar for the details.