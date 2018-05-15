YouTube TV now has a voice remote app feature

We're approaching a time when there will be no digital service without some form of voice control associated with it, and now Google is turning its attention to YouTube TV.

Since last October you've been able to send commands via your vocal chords to the YouTube TV service through Google Home speakers, but if you don't have access to a Google Assistant device you'll now be able to get chatty with the streaming service through its mobile app.

Rolling out

The feature is slowly rolling out to users of the service's app. It's a toggleable option in the settings page, and will present itself as a floating button on-screen.

With it you can issue commands such as "go back to my last channel", or call out a particular channel you'd like to watch. If you've recorded shows, you can jump to specific points in those by talking to the app, as well as control the volume.

This isn't being billed as a major update for the app, instead it's quietly being added to some users' devices; a dedicated support page is now live too, so if you've not received the update yet, that's a solid sign that it'll be on its way soon.