Your new iPhone 14 Pro can play a sound as soon as it boots up - just like the Mac

Audio player loading…

There was a lot to take in at Apple's event on September 7, where the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch 8 and Ultra products, and the AirPods Pro 2 were all announced and showcased.

However, looking at the smaller details for these new products is always an interesting pastime before they're available to buy, as you can discover small touches that may make you reconsider how you use your Apple device.

While this small new feature won't make a difference to your day-to-day use for your new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, it's still a great feature for those with visual impairments so users can know when the device is booting up.

Accessibility can take a lot of forms, and this is something that's been in some Apple products since 1984, such as the Mac.

Booting up with a chime

iPhone 14 Pro will have the option for a startup and shut down sound https://t.co/ui0jPcHR9i pic.twitter.com/RHcuwQYuqASeptember 8, 2022 See more

Found in Settings > Accessibility if you have an iPhone 14 Pro model on iOS 16, you will be able to enable a sound whenever you need to restart or switch on your iPhone.

It's reminiscent of the boot-up sound that has been with the Mac ever since it debuted in 1984. While the chime has changed throughout the years, the startup sound has remained an iconic part of the Mac (opens in new tab), and now it's extended its reach to the iPhone - but this time it's mainly to benefit those with accessibility needs.

Granted, it's exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with the new A16 Bionic chip, but it's a start and something that we can expect to see in more iPhone models in the coming years.