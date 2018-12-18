You can now get Apple Music on your Amazon speakers

Apple and Amazon appear to be playing nice in time for Christmas, with the news that Apple Music has landed on Amazon Echo speakers across the US.

The new update started rolling out on December 14 through the Alexa app on Android and iOS, a few days ahead of schedule. Right now the update is only available in the US, with no word yet on when it will become available in other territories.

The addition of Apple Music support on Amazon speakers like the Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Echo Dot and other Amazon Echo devices, means that you can now connect your Apple Music account to your Echo via the Alexa app and set it as your default streaming platform.

If you’re in the US, you can enable the new feature by heading to the Alexa app on your smartphone, opening ‘Settings’, and then linking the Apple Music service to your device.

Not all speakers made equal

Not all Alexa-enabled speakers will gain support for Apple Music however; third party speakers like the Sonos One will not be able to use the Alexa skill – saying that, you can always stream via Apple Music using a Bluetooth connection.

Now that Apple Music with voice control is no longer exclusive to Apple speakers like the HomePod, it will be interesting to see whether the tech giant experiences a drop off in sales as a result.

Still, by making it easier than ever to play music via its flagship streaming platform, Apple could have ensured the longevity of Apple Music, which will benefit the company in the long run.

Via What HiFi?