You can now buy the 10GB-toting OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is now officially on sale, with a sizable 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It will set you back £649, which is £70 more than the 8GB/256GB variant of the standard OnePlus 6T - but you get more than than just a RAM bump for the extra money.

The McLaren Edition boasts a unique finish, with a papaya orange accent around the base and up the sides, and a carbon fibre pattern around the rear camera bump.

You also get OnePlus' new Warp Charge 30 tech, which the firm claims will give you a day's power in just 20 minutes.

Special edition box

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes in a special box, with a case included alongside the charging cable, plug and 3.5mm headphone jack adapter.

There's also a piece of carbon fibre from the firm's F1 car that's been shaped to the McLaren Speedmark logo for you to display proudly at home.

As this is a special edition handset, stock will be limited. OnePlus won't confirm exactly how many it's made, but once it's gone, it's gone.