Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Edition now available in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi announced the launch of limited edition Lake Blue color variant of its popular budget smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India. The limited edition device will go on sale on September 4 at 12PM.

The limited edition not only gives a new color choice to the customers but also contributes to a worthy cause. The company aims to support initiatives under the Indian government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and reviving the lakes.

The launch is part of the “Wake the Lake” campaign being run in Bengaluru. The company has announced that a part of the proceeds received from the sales of the Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue edition will go towards supporting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and reviving the lakes.

The Wake the Lake is an initiative to restore the lakes of Bengaluru including the Kempabudhi Kere. Xiaomi has extended its support to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and United Way to help them in restoring the lakes of Bengaluru.

The Lake Blue edition of the Xiaomi Redmi Note will be available in the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. To recall, the Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera, 4,100mAh battery and runs on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Speaking about the launch of the Lake Blue edition, Manu Jain, Vice President of Xiaomi said, “We are a company who believes in giving back to the community. Water bodies have been the source of water for ages for people of Bengaluru but over the past decade, these water bodies have been facing serious threat. To show our concern for the cause we are taking up the maintenance of Kempabudhi kere, to support BBMP in bringing it back to its initial days of glory as a project under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. To commemorate this cause, we are launching Redmi Note 4 Lake blue edition which would further contribute to this cause.”

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue edition comes in 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and will be available from September 4 12PM from mi.com/in, Flipkart, Mi Home Stores and Mi Preferred partners for Rs. 12,999.