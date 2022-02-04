Wolves vs Norwich live stream: how to watch FA Cup Fourth Round online

Audio player loading…

Bruno Lage will be hoping his Wolves sides' good league form can continue in the FA Cup as the West Midlanders host Norwich in this FA Cup fourth round tie. But, with the Canaries on the up too, this could be a chance for both sides to play with a genuine sense of freedom. Expect end-to-end stuff. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wolves vs Norwich live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Wolves vs Norwich FREE on 10Play (may require a VPN)

Wolves vs Norwich live stream Date: Saturday, February 5 Start time: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT Venue: Molineaux, Wolverhampton Free live stream: 10Play (AUS) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: EPSN Plus (US)

Wolves have clocked up 13 points from their last five league games despite a tough run of fixtures that has included Brighton, Chelsea and Man United, with that run seeing them surge to eight spot in the league. They now face a Norwich side on something of a high following two crucial league wins on the bounce against Everton and Watford which have given Dean Smith's side hope of beating the drop.

Now out of the drop zone, today's match gives Norwich a chance to put those relegation worries to one side, having set up this tie with a 1-0 win away to Charlton Athletic last month. Wolves meanwhile navigated their way past Championship side Sheffield United 3-0 at home to reach the fourth round.

Here's how to get a Wolves vs Norwich live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online today.

Watch Wolves vs Norwich live stream

Channel 10 has the rights to the FA Cup in the Australia and you can watch any FA Cup fixture, in full, including Wolves vs Norwich, using the on-demand streaming service 10Play. 10Play is free to watch for anyone in Australia. Sign-up with an Australian post code and away you go. Make sure to use a VPN if you're an Australian trying to access 10Play while outside of the country and away from home. Wolves vs Norwich City kicks off at 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Watch Wolves vs Norwich live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Wolves vs Norwich live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Wolves vs Norwich from anywhere

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - eg: 10Play.

Can I watch a Wolves vs Norwich FA Cup live stream in the UK?

While the FA Cup this season is now completely FREE, with matches split between the BBC and ITV, this match is sadly not one of the games from the Fifth round selected for broadcast by either terrestrial network. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Wolves vs Norwich live stream in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this Fourth Round clash. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, TV , games consoles and more. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Wolves vs Norwich kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST Stateside.

How to watch Wolves vs Norwich live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is the FA Cup rights holder in Canada. Sportsnet is available on most Canadian cable packages. Customers will be able to head over to Sportsnet Now and pick up a Wolves vs Norwich live stream. Wolves vs Norwich kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST.