WhatsApp's sticker picker is getting an important update that you'll love

WhatsApp, like many other messaging platforms, lets you communicate with people using more than words. You can, of course, add photos and videos to your messages, but a great way to express yourself is by using stickers.

These larger-than-emoji images are a fabulous addition to a conversation, but it can be very difficult to find precisely what you're looking for. Thankfully, things are about to get a whole lot easier.

Find out how to use WhatsApp dark mode

You can also enable Chrome dark mode

Finish the set with Gmail dark mode

WhatsApp incudes a wide range of stickers as standard, but the fact that you can download a huge number of sticker packs means that you can very quickly amass a collection that is difficult to navigate. If you have a gigantic collection of stickers, WhatsApp is about to make thing much easier for you.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS shows that a new sticker search option is in the works. This means that rather than having to manually scroll through an ever-growing list of stickers to find the one you're looking for, you will instead be able to perform a search to jump to exactly what you need.

Stick it to 'em

For the time being, the ability to search for stickers – just as you can for GIFs – is only available to a select number of beta tester and WhatsApp Business users. It is hard to say quite when everyone else will get access to this feature, but hopefully it won't be too far in the future.

If you are already part of the beta program for iOS, it is worth checking to see if sticker searching is available to you. Tap to add a sticker to a chat you are involved in, and you will – hopefully – see that there is a search button available for you to tap and start your hunt.

Via WABetaInfo