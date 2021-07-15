What time is Space Jam: A New Legacy released on HBO Max?

Space Jam: A New Legacy, a sequel 26 years in the making, is nearly here. The follow-up to 1995 cult classic will be simultaneously released in theaters and on HBO Max in the US (and other nations that support HBO Max) on Friday, July 16.

Starring LeBron James, Space Jam 2 will pair the legendary LA Lakers basketball player with The Looney Tunes, including Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny (Zendaya) in a bid to rescue James' son from an evil AI program called Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle).

Doing so won't be easy, however. Just like Michael Jordan in the original movie, James and the Looney Tunes (the Tune Squad, in essence) will have to beat another superpowered basketball team to defeat the movie's antagonist and help James' family return to the real world.

If you've been waiting 25 years for this next installment in the series, or simply want to see James' latest acting performance, you'll want to know when Space Jam: A New Legacy will land on HBO Max.

However, should you be planning on watching Space Jam: A New Legacy on HBO Max instead of in a cinema, you'll only be able to do so with an ad-free subscription. This HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 per month so, if you're subscribed to the less expensive ad-supported tier, you won't be able to view it on HBO Max.

Are you on the ad-free plan? If so, read on to learn when Space Jam 2 will launch on Warner Bros' streaming service below.

When will Space Jam: A New Legacy launch on HBO Max?

Space Jam: A New Legacy will officially arrive on HBO Max on Friday, July 16 at 12.01AM PT/3.01AM ET.

This is the same time that other Warner Bros. movies have launched on the studio's streaming platform, such as Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs Kong, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Mortal Kombat.

Space Jam 2 will be available to watch as many times as you want, too, if you view it via HBO Max's ad-free subscription plan.

However, it'll only be available to stream for the first 31 days following its July 16 release. That means you have until August 16 to watch Space Jam 2 on HBO Max. After that, it'll leave the streamer, though we'd expect it to return at a later date.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be available in theaters and on HBO Max, only on the Ad-Free plan streaming in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release.July 13, 2021 See more

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. made the decision to simultaneously release its entire 2021 movie slate on HBO Max and in theaters.

Space Jam: A New Legacy won't be the last movie to receive a dual release, then, but this isn't a plan that Warner Bros. will retain post-2021.

Next year, the studio will return to a theater-only release schedule for its biggest movies, so it's worth getting the most out of your HBO Max subscription now while you can.