Sky VR App confirmed for summer arrival

Sky has confirmed that its VR App will arrive 'this summer', as it looks to emerge as the 'home of quality VR content'.

The announcement that a Sky VR App was in the works was made earlier in the year, but the company used its year end financial results to solidify the timing.

VR is seen as a thrilling new arena for broadcasters, and Sky's portfolio of entertainment, arts, films and, of course, sport could well give it an early advantage.

"This summer we will launch a Sky VR app, confirming Sky as the home of quality VR content, along with a new mission to create high-end productions, exclusive to Sky VR," Sky said in a statement.

"This year we established Sky VR Studios, bringing our expertise in storytelling and unrivalled access to major cultural and sporting events to the creation of immersive Virtual Reality content."

Jaunt

Back in March, Sky announced a big push into VR and the foundation of a Sky VR Studio, following investment in Jaunt VR in September 2015.

"Sky is uniquely placed and we are always been looking at new ways to get content out there - we have access to movies, TV and sport, and we need to populate VR with mind-blowing content," Sky VR executive producer Neil Graham told TechRadar at launch

"We have set up Sky VR Studio and have resources on post-production. We are training people up and have four dedicated VR operators - we will compete and work with the major players."

It is expected that at least 20 pieces of VR work will be quickly available, giving customers a glimpse into a VR future.