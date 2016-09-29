Trending
Here's why Huawei's next smartwatch may skip Android Wear

An open-source replacement may be on the way

Huawei could be shaking things up with its next smartwatch, as reports claim the company may switch from Google's Android Wear platform to the open-source Tizen operating system.

This information comes from JoongAng Ilbo, a South Korean daily newspaper which claims Huawei is working with Samsung to find a more customization-friendly OS for its wearables, according to Tizen Experts.

While last year's Huawei Watch was met with a generally positive response, reviewers (ourselves included) noted the lack of customization available on the watch due to Google's UI restrictions on Android Wear.

Based on the open-source Linux, Tizen would allow Huawei's next line of smartwatches to have greater options for customization, among a few other potential bonuses that come with the unbound OS.

Time for Tizen

Samsung - another believer in Tizen - has already put itself behind the OS, installing it inside its Z1 phones and even some refrigerators.

In fact, Huawei and Samsung are both part of the Tizen Association - a group of companies that include the likes of Fujitsu, Panasonic, Sprint, and more - which collectively promotes and guides the development of Tizen.

Samsung even praised the software in its official blog, calling it a "lighter" OS that takes up less processing power, is more battery-efficient, and can juggle multitasking well - making it a smart pick for a small-yet-interconnected electronic like a smartwatch.

We reached out to Huawei, asking if it plans to use Tizen for its upcoming smartwatches. We will update the story as more details emerge.

