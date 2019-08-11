We have a date for the Huawei Android Q beta – and maybe the Mate 30 launch

Huawei is holding its Developer Conference in China, and we've already heard about its new HarmonyOS and Honor television plans. The company has now also confirmed when the Android Q / EMUI 10 beta program starts for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

That date is September 8, reports 9to5Google, at which point you'll be able to take the new OS for a spin on the latest flagship phones (no mention of the P30 Lite, as yet). Huawei also confirmed which other phones will get the update at a later stage – a list which closely matches the one given to TechRadar back in June.

The phones in line for an update are:

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P Smart

Huawei P Smart+ 2019

Huawei P Smart Z

Honor 20

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20 Lite

Honor View 20

Honor 10

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 8X

That should offer some reassurance for those worried about Huawei's ongoing battle with the US government and its access to Google software. Right now it looks as though tensions are easing, though there have already been plenty of twists and turns in the story so far, and there might be more to come.

New features arriving with Android Q and the EMUI 10 software Huawei builds on top include a system-wide dark mode, and new options for connecting your phone with your computer (which sounds a bit like Samsung DeX).

Waiting for the Mate 30

Also from Huawei's conference, one of the company's executives may have revealed when we can expect the Huawei Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro to get their official reveal.

These devices are due to launch on September 19, reports XDA Developers, though that's based on a translation of a conversation held during a media briefing session – so it's not quite set in stone yet.

Huawei Consumer Business Software President Dr. Wang Chenglu highlighted the date as the day when we'd see the new flagship phones as well as the new Kirin 990 processor, though Huawei usually waits until October to launch its Mate phones.

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro should rock up with upgraded camera systems, and running Android Q / EMUI 10 (though the Mate 30 Lite might be a different matter). Of course we'll bring you all the news and rumors as we get them.