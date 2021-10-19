Watch The Bachelorette 2021 online and stream season 18 from anywhere

There's no stopping love, that much is for sure as we head into the second season of The Bachelorette to grace our screens in 2021. The runner up in the 25th season of The Bachelor, Michelle Young is looking to give love a second chance. Will she find the one? Make sure you know how to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online and stream season 18 to find out.

Girls, they wanna have fun and season 18 of The Bachelorette is once again all about that as Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe - two former bachelorettes themselves - return for a second time to host. This follows Chris Harrison, the series' longstanding host, leaving his position due to controversy earlier this year.

But who is this year's bachelorette? Michelle Young is a 28-year-old elementary school teacher from Woodbury, Minnesota. Keen fans of both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor will recognize her as one of the contestants vying for Matt James' heart. And Michelle came very close indeed, losing out on the final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell.

However, with 30 strapping men hoping to woo Michelle and entangle her in a romantic proposal, Matt James is ancient history now. Between a Minnesota Mr. Basketball award winner and the grandson of actor, Clint Eastwood, Ms. Young is spoilt for choice.

Make sure you know how to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online with our guide.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online from outside your country

Taking a well-earned vacation or out of the country on business? Not a problem. You can easily keep up with new episodes of The Bachelorette from almost anywhere, despite geo-blocking restrictions.

The solution is simple. Just download a VPN, to alter your IP address to your home country, which will then let you watch your favorite shows – like The Bachelorette – no matter where you are. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Voila! You’ll then be privy to all the backbiting and interpersonal drama that the new series has to offer.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online: stream every season 18 episode FREE in the US

It's simple! If you have cable you can enjoy the latest episode of The Bachelorette on ABC from 8pm ET / PT or 7pm CT every Tuesday from October 19. The finale is likely to take place on Tuesday, December 14 with the After The Final Rose special following immediately afterwards. ABC has an online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. If you can rein in your excitement, you can also watch episodes completely for free without logging in one week after the episode airs on ABC's website. Alternatively, you can get ABC without the commitment (or cost) of cable by using an OTT streaming service. Of the many options, FuboTV stands out as one of the few to offer ABC as part of its line-up - priced from $64.99 a month, it's a complete cable replacement service and you can try a FREE FuboTV trial first to see if it meets your needs. Not in the US? Don't worry - all you need is a top-notch VPN and you'll be able to watch all the same streaming services and shows you would back home, wherever you are.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 online in Canada

Hopeless romantics up north, you're in luck! Citytv will air new episodes of The Bachelorette 2021 on Tuesday, at the same time they go out in the US - that's 8pm ET / PT or 7pm CT. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after it airs...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first. Out of the country when The Bachelorette airs? Simply grab a VPN as described above and continue to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Watch The Bachelor 2021 online in the UK

You can watch episodes of The Bachelorette season 18 on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu, dropping every Wednesday after it airs in the US. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks too its 30-day free trial. If you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, then you can add the Hayu channel it there, too, and watch all 16 previous seasons.

Can you watch The Bachelorette 2021 online in Australia?