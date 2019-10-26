Walmart's pre-Black Friday sales can net you an iPhone 8 Plus deal with $350 off

There's still ages until Black Friday 2019 but it seems Walmart doesn't care, as there's a range of early Black Friday Walmart deals that have started early, including perhaps the best iPhone 8 Plus deal you'll see this year.

Sure, there will be plenty of great Black Friday iPhone deals, but this sale cuts a whopping $350 off the price of a Space Gray iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB storage. That means it's down from $799 to $449, saving you over a third of its cost.

You can pick up this deal from the Walmart website, as part of the retailer's Early Access Sales. These discounts, on a range of tech and non-tech products, herald the beginning of Black Friday season, although other retailers could slash slices on some products further into the season. Saying that' we'd be surprised to see the iPhone 8 Plus cheaper than this.

The iPhone 8 Plus was Apple's last plus-sized smartphone before it dropped the physical button and re-invented the smartphone design, but it's not very old and still works like a charm.

This is certainly the best smartphone deal that Walmart is offering right now, so if you're looking to pick up a new handset as soon as possible, look no further!