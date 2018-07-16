Walmart Ultimate Summer Savings: Get deals on TVs, computers, Smart Home devices, GoPro cameras, and more

As you well may know, today is a big shopping day. Not to be outdone, Walmart has gotten in on the action with what it's billing as its Ultimate Summer Savings, where its offering deals on hundreds of items ranging from electronics to clothing and home goods. And as the store has stressed, one doesn't need a membership to get any of these primo deals.

As there are lots of deals vying for your time and to help make your shopping easier, we've picked out a selection of the best deals from Walmart's sale. But if you don't see something you like, don't hesitate to head to Walmart directly, where you'll find many more deals like these.

GoPro Hero Camera | Was $200, now $179 | Walmart

Here's an opportunity to get a waterproof GoPro camera for more than $20 off list price. This 2018 10-megapixel camera features 1440p video, a two-inch touchscreen, voice control, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI output, and is waterproof up to 33 feet.

Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV | Was $448, Now $350 | Walmart

If you're in the market for a midsize Smart TV, this 50-inch Vizio E50X-E1 set is a great option. Not only does it have built-in Chromecast for streaming your favorite content, but it's compatible with Google Home for voice control capabilities. Best of all, though, it's more than $100 less than what other stores charge.

Nintendo Switch with Game | Was $359, now $329 | Walmart

For the same price as other stores charge for the Nintendo Switch alone, Walmart is throwing in a free game. You can choose between grey or neon blue and red controls. For your free game, you have a choice between Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or Splatoon 2.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell with Free Google Home Mini | Was $233, now $199

For less than what most stores charge for just this doorbell, Walmart also throws in a free Google Home Mini virtual assistant. This video doorbell features two-way voice communication, HDR, 160-degree field of view, and 1600 x 1200 resolution.

Nest E Thermostat with Free Google Home Mini | Was $203, Now $169 | Walmart

Like the deal above, this one comes with a free Google Home Mini virtual assistant (a $34 value). This thermostat is designed to blend in with its surroundings, and you can adjust the settings either at home or remotely using your smartphone. It is estimated to provide savings of 10% to 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling.