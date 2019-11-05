Walmart has Samsung’s entry-level Q60 QLED TV on sale for under $700

If Samsung blew you away with QLED's performance only to stonewall you on the price, you’re in luck, Walmart has a killer deal on the new Samsung Q60 QLED.

The deal, which kicks off today, sees the 55-inch version of Samsung’s entry-level QLED set available for $699 - down from its regular $1,199 sticker price.

Despite being Samsung's entry-level model, the Q60 is still packing the vast majority of the tech you'd find on the higher-end TVs like 4K resolution, HDR10 support, the latest Tizen OS, Ambient Mode and Samsung's TV Plus service.

Samsung 55in QN55Q60R (2019) $1,199 $698 at Walmart

Save $500 with this pre-Black Friday deal on the Samsung Q60 QLED TV (regularly priced at $1,199). With a 120Hz refresh rate (MotionRate 240), Real Game Enhancer and AI Sound, it's a rock-solid set for anyone who wants QLED performance on a budget.View Deal

Our review of the TV calls attention to its use of edge-lit LEDs to illuminate the screen - a bit of a disappointment compared to the Q70 that uses direct-lit lighting - but does give a shout out to the low price of the TV and its excellent 4K HDR performance.

Without a doubt, this is one of the best deals we've yet to see on the Q60, and it gives us some hope that Samsung and its retail partners like Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and others will deliver some deep discounts for models higher in the range (like the award-winning Samsung Q90!) when Black Friday officially kicks off.