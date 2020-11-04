Walmart Black Friday laptop deals are dropping prices as low as $199

Walmart's Black Friday laptop deals are offering some stunning configurations for well under $500 today, with price cuts on Lenovo machines offering up powerful specs for well under their usual budgets.

Those prices start at just $199 right now, with a Lenovo Chromebook coming in $100 cheaper than usual. This deal is particularly impressive because of the expansive 14-inch display you're getting - a rarity in a price category usually populated by smaller 11-inch machines.

However, if you're after some more juice under the hood in the latest Walmart Black Friday deals, we'd recommend checking out this Lenovo IdeaPad 3. At just $399, you're saving $100 here, as well as picking up 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5 processor - those aren't usually the insides of a $400 laptop, so you'll want to move fast to secure this one.

We're rounding up all the latest Walmart Black Friday laptop deals just below - as well as plenty more offers already live from other retailers. This is just the first of three waves of Walmart's own holiday offerings, so there's plenty more where that came from. Stick with us as we delve into all the best Black Friday deals from a range of retailers as well.

Not in the US? You'll find more cheap laptop deals in your region further down the page.

Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo S330 14-inch Chromebook: $299 $199 at Walmart

If you're spending less than $200 on a Chromebook, you'd usually expect to pick up a dinky 11-inch display but that's not the case here. You're getting a full HD 14-inch screen on this Lenovo model, and the 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage will take you further than you might think thanks to Chrome OS.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $699 $329 at Walmart

You're dropping down in specs here, but picking up plenty more functionality to make up for it. This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex has a 2-in-1 design that means it can easily swap between a laptop and a touchscreen tablet. You're picking up a Ryzen 3 processor under the hood with 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop: $499 $399 at Walmart

With 8GB RAM a 256GB SSD, a Ryzen 5 processor and a full 15-inch display, this Lenovo IdeaPad is offering a stunning entry into the $300 price bracket this week. We usually see cheaper laptops offering just 4GB RAM / 128GB storage configurations at this price point, so you're picking up a winner here.

View Deal

Gateway 14.1-inch laptop: $699 $449 at Walmart

It's a lesser-known brand but you're getting some excellent features in this $450 Walmart Black Friday laptop deal. There's 16GB RAM tucked away in here - excellent for this price range, as well as THX Spatial Audio, a fingerprint scanner, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 10th generation i5 processor.

View Deal

More Black Friday laptop deals

New Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $100 on this Dell Inspiron 15 - bringing the final price down to just $399 this week. That means you're picking up a full-sized 15.6-inch laptop for a fantastic price, with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

View Deal

HP 17t 17.3-inch laptop: $749.99 $579.99 at HP

If you're after a bigger screen, this massive 17.3-inch laptop from HP is sitting at an excellent price right now, courtesy of a $170 discount in HP's early Black Friday laptop deals. You're getting a powerful 10th generation i7 processor inside, with 8GB RAM a 1TB hard drive and 16GB Intel Optane memory.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 today at Best Buy. Included in this great tablet deal is a black Surface Cover, worth at least $100 by itself, allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

View Deal

More Walmart Black Friday deals

There are plenty more Black Friday laptop deals up for grabs right now, or you can check out the latest cheap gaming laptop deals if you're after something with a little more power as well.