Wales vs Italy live stream: how to watch Nations Cup rugby online from anywhere today

This battle for fifth place in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup has potentially major implications for both sides - read on for your full guide to watching a Wales vs Italy live stream online - including for FREE in some countries!

Anything less than a dominant display against one of the tournament's weakest sides will heap more pressure on under-fire coach Wayne Pivac.

Meanwhile, the Italians are in need of an improved performance following recent abject displays that have heightened calls for them to be replaced in the Six Nations with Georgia.

Kick-off at the for Wales vs Italy is scheduled for 4.45pm GMT in the UK today (Saturday, December 5), which is 5.45pm CET in Europe and 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT in the US.

Having missed out on a potential confidence-building win against one of the lesser sides in the tournament following Fiji’s withdrawal from the group stage, Italy face a tough task against a home side looking to make a statement.

Wales gave a far better account of themselves in their last match against England, and will be looking to build on that performance and will be buoyed by their passionate fans who will be allowed to watch this match in limited numbers for the first time during the Autumn Nations Cup following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Wales vs Italy live stream - starting with how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup for FREE in the UK.

How to watch an Wales vs Italy live stream from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location-restricted. But there's a way you can watch anyway.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

How to watch an Wales vs Italy Autumn Nations Cup live stream in the UK for FREE

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the lions share of Autumn Nations Cup fixtures in the UK, including Wales vs Italy, which kicks off at 4.45pm GMT. Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Alternatively Welsh language channel S4C is showing all of Wales' games for FREE, and of course Ireland vs Wales is one of those. You can easily live stream S4C's coverage on the BBC iPlayer website or app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service like TVPlayer.com, which has all of the UK's Freeview channels in one place. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby online and live stream Wales vs Italy in the US

FloSports is the exclusive broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in the US, including Wales vs Italy, which kicks off at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT today (Saturday, December 5). You'll need to sign up for the service’s membership to tune in, with prices starting at $12.50 per month - pretty reasonable for an entire tournament's worth of world class rugby action. Learn more about FloSports here. If you find yourself out of the US but still want to watch FloSports' rugby coverage, downloading a VPN could be the ideal solution.

Wales vs Italy live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup rugby in Australia

If you don't mind a late night/early mornins, then subscription service beIN Sports is showing today's 2020 Autumn Nations Cup third-place playoff in Australia, with Wales vs Italy kicking off at 3.45am AEDT on Sunday morning. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

Wales vs Italy: how to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand is Sky Sport , and Ireland vs Scotland kicks off at 3.15am NZDT on Sunday morning. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.