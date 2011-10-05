Disney plans more 3D classics after Lion King success

Disney plans to release four more classic animations in 3D after the overwhelming success of The Lion King remake.

Although some were sceptical about the necessity of seeing Mufasa die in three heart-rending dimensions, the larger-than-life big cat conversion topped the US box office in September, taking over $100 million globally to date.

Next on the 3D make-over list is Beauty and the Beast 3D, which will open in January 2012.

Be our guest

After that, you can look forward to Finding Nemo in September 2012, Monsters Inc 3D in January 2013 and The Little Mermaid 3D in September 2013.

"We're thrilled to give audiences of all ages the chance to experience these beloved tales in an exciting new way with 3D," said Alan Bergman, president of Walt Disney Studios, who is no doubt also thrilled about the massive box office receipts.

While original 3D features may be causing jitters in the movie industry, Disney has the perfect combination of nostalgia, marketing budget and pester power to ensure each 3D conversion is a success.

None of the proposed conversions are older than 1989, however; presumably converting the earlier hand-animated features like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty will be a more labour-intensive matter.

Remaking The Lion King in 3D reportedly cost Disney under $10 million.

Via Reuters