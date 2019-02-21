Video: Bigger than life selfies with the Huawei Nova 4

Huawei’s Nova series has been known to push the limits when it comes to the front camera and taking selfies. Last year’s Nova 3 launched with an impressive 24 megapixel front camera and went on to become immensely successful. With the latest Nova 4, you’re getting a larger 25 Megapixels sensor with AI capabilities on the front camera.

What this means is that you’re not just getting a camera with great quality but a smart camera that can analyze the scene and select the best settings for the shot. Huawei has great experience with AI and photography with rear cameras, as seen with the Mate and P series. All of that expertise is now in the front camera on the Nova 4, powered by the AI capable Kirin 970 chipset and 8GB of RAM.

While it’s easy to have photos look good on a regular phone screen, we wanted to see just how good the resulting selfie from the Huawei Nova 4 really was by getting it professionally printed out.

To do that, we headed out to a park to stake some selfies and printed them out. We started with a small postcard size print and just kept going bigger and bigger till we reached a life-sized print.

Consumers can purchase the HUAWEI nova 4 online and across select retailers in the UAE at a price of AED1799.