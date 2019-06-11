USA vs Thailand live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Reigning champs the USA have never lost their opening match of a Women's World Cup - could Thailand pull off a soccer shock in their Group F showdown? Read on to find out how you can catch a USA vs Thailand live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below.

Ranked No.1 in the world and enjoying a six-game winning streak (they've been beaten only once in their last 39 games stretching back to 2017) the USA are unsurpringly clear favourites to win today's match with the bookies. In contrast, Thailand have lost all but one of their last 12 games.

Live stream USA vs Thailand - where and when Today's match takes place at Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims in the north of France. Kick-off is at 9pm CET local time, 8pm BST for viewers in the UK, and 3pm ET, 12pm midday PT for those in the US. For fans cheering on in Thailand, kick-off is at 3am Thursday morning.

Flanked by the double threat of Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe on the wings, all eyes will be on Alex Morgan up front for the USA. The game's current biggest star, Morgan hasn't perhaps lived up to her billing in the two previous World Cups that she has previously appeared in, and it's an albatross she'll likely want to eradicate as early as possible in France.

For Thailand, hopes will be resting on striker Suchawadee Nildhamrong, and goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao - the nation's two best players who both play club football in the US.

The two teams have only met once before, a friendly in 2016 which saw the USA dish out a comprehensive 9-0 thrashing. The omens aren't good for Thailand, and them avoiding a cricket score against a confident USWNT will be seen as a major achievement.

We're expect a goal-fest and you can ensure you don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of USA vs Thailand wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

Live stream the USWNT match in the US

For those looking to cheer on the USWNT from home, Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights for the tournament in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 3pm ET and 12pm PT. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services.

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a US VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to stream USA vs Thailand live in the UK

The good news for those in the UK is that today's match and all 2019 Women's World Cup are to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's match will be live on BBC Four, with coverage starting at 7.45pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch USA vs Thailand: live stream in Australia

While all matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), will be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't. If you're looking to tune to Thailand vs USA in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a very early start as kick off is at 5am AEST. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada live stream

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch an Thailand vs USA live stream in New Zealand