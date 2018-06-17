US Open golf live stream: how to watch the final round online for free from anywhere

After three brutal days of the US Open 2018 at Shinnecock Hills, it's absolutely anybody's guess who's going to take home the second major golf championship of the year. We know that it's not going to be Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day or Tiger Woods - all cut after the second round - but after that, it's virtually impossible. We'll tell you how to watch the highs and the very many lows of the final round of the US Open from anywhere in the world - and there's even a free live stream to enjoy, too.

118th US Open Championship 2018 - where and when Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, around 90 minutes east of New York City on Long Island, is the host of this year's US Open tournament. It has a lot of history with the championship, having hosted four times before including the second edition back in 1896. The first groups of players will tee-off for the final round today (Sunday June 17) at 9.07am local time (6.07am ET, 2.07pm BST) with the leaders heading out at around 3pm ET.

Heading into the weekend, it seemed like Dustin Johnson would take some beating. But he really struggled on Saturday, and the likes of Daniel Berger (pictured) and Tony Finau took advantage of a more clement morning to share the lead with him at the start of the final round.

And alongside them is last year's champ Brooks Koepka, aiming to be the first back-to-back winner since Curtis Strange in the 80s.

The great news is that you can see exactly how it will all play out - the bogeys, the odd birdie and any Phil Mickelson-style antics - for free, because the official US Open website will be hosting a live stream. We can tell you how to watch it all - even if you're outside the United States. Keep reading to see how to get a 2018 US Open golf live stream from any corner of the Earth.

Watch all the action at USOpen.com

Well here's a stroke of good news (pun very much intended) - it looks like the official tournament website, USOpen.com, will be live streaming some of the best action. The schedule currently says that it will be showing a live stream of featured groups every single day, as well as shots at holes, 7, 9 and 11.

Although we can't yet confirm, we think it's a pretty safe assumption to make that the featured groups on rounds three and four will be the leaders.

Aside from the US Open live stream, we have more US watching options below.

Live stream the US Open 2018 with a VPN

It doesn't matter where you live - it looks like you'll be able to watch the official US Open live stream from anywhere. But if you discover that it's blocked where you are or you want to stream the broadcast coverage from a particular territory, then you'll have to use a VPN. So even the golf isn't being shown in your corner of the world, you can tune in to a country where it is. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

Where can I stream golf live with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the US Open championship 2018 from literally anywhere that it's not already showing. So that obviously includes all the countries from which the players come from, so: UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Taiwan, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Venezuela.

How to watch the US Open golf in the US

There are number of options you can watch the US Open golf final round if you're stateside:

- The live stream from USOpen.com. Although you'll be limited to what the website wants to show you and we doubt the coverage will have the sheen and depth of most dedicated broadcasters.

- Following the lead of the likes of WWE and UFC, the PGA has got itself all modern and produced its very own subscription golf service. PGA Tour Live costs $5.99 per month (or $39.99 for a year) and hosts all the action from over 30 events. Plus, it has its own iOS, Android and Apple TV apps so you can access anywhere.

- If you're at home and have cable, then Fox is the official broadcaster. Fox has confirmed that it will have 4K cameras at the event on certain holes as well, letting you watch the action in ultra HD.

- The Golf Channel is available from most cable providers as well and has comprehensive coverage of the event.

- If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a VPN service to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a US location.

How to watch the US Open championship: UK stream

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports has all the Shinnecock Hills coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel from 2.30pm BST today to watch live coverage. And if you're not going to be at home much, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. Don't have Sky and don't fancy subscribing just for the golf? Well NOW TV may well be a decent fit for you. It costs £12.99 for a week's worth of access or £7.99 just for today. Or even better value, NOW TV is doing a four month 'Summer Golf Pass' for £70 (worth £130) , which will give you access to the US Open, US PGA and Ryder Cup. And pretty much every streaming device you can think of has a NOW app. Alternatively, use a VPN to tap in to a broadcast from another location.

Live stream the US Open action in Canada

Cable channel TSN has the rights to show the US Open north of the border in Canada, with coverage starting at 7am on their various stations. Alternatively, you can try and get that USOpen.com live stream using ExpressVPN if the rights are restricted where you are.

Images courtesy of usopen.com