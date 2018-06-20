Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia - when and where Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia takes place in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday, June 20. The brand new World Cup stadium has a 45,000 capacity. Kick-off time in Russia is 6pm, which is 4pm BST, 11am ET, 8am PT, 1am Thursday AEST, 12pm in Uruguay and 6pm in Saudi Arabia.

The time for acclimatisation is over and the margin for error is narrowing, as the World Cup 2018 group stages enter the second round of fixtures. In Group A, unfancied Saudi Arabia, who got thumped by Russia on day one, face even stronger opposition in Rostov-on-Don with Uruguay next up. And you can stream the Russia 2018 action live from anywhere.

Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay side have been tipped as dark horses to reach the latter stages of this year's World Cup and would hope to make light work of the Saudis if they really are to be a force to be reckoned with after a narrow last-gasp defeat of Egypt.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani form one of the most formidable strike partnerships in the tournament and are supported by a talented midfield which includes Juventus starlet Rodrigo Bentancur, who'll aim to dominate the possession and feed the goal-hungry duo up front.

Will the Saudis be able to keep La Celeste at bay? Find out by catching a free live stream of Uruguay v Saudi Arabia via one of the options below. To stay across live stream options for the 2018 World Cup as a whole, check out our World Cup watching guide.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia live in the UK

Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia will be shown by the BBC, with kick off at 4pm BST. The Beeb's coverage means you'll be able to live stream the full match from the BBC's website and the iPlayer app if a TV isn't available (we see you office-streaming-World-Cup-gang). And if you're not even in the country but still want the coverage, then get yourself a VPN and then log in to TVPlayer.com for the UK broadcast.

How to watch Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's a morning kick-off of for Russia vs Saudi Arabia at 11am ET or 8am PT. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above. Kick-off for Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia is 11am ET and 8am PT.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay: Canada live stream

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. Kick-off for Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia is 11am EDT.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay: Australia live stream

Free-to-air SBS has announced that it will now be showing all of the group games at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The official Australian broadcaster which will air the Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia game at 1am AEST. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country.

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the World Cup from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.