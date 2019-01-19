UFC to make its ESPN+ debut - see how to watch online and live stream from anywhere

If it seems like ages ago since ESPN announced that it had won the rights to broadcast UFC, that's because it is. It was way back in May 2018 when the organisations revealed a five-year deal worth around $1.5 billion for ESPN to show Ultimate Fighting Championship events.

Taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight, Fight Night is being main evented by what looks like a cracker. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw are duking it out for the former's championship belt. While former footballer Greg Hardy makes his debut further down the card against fellow heavyweight Allen Crowder.

It's looking like ESPN's UFC tenure is getting off to a flyer, and all the action can be watched on its online ESPN+ subscription service, too. So keep reading to see your viewing options, whether or not you're in the US this weekend.

How to watch UFC online in the US for FREE

It's a new dawn for MMA fans in the US, with ESPN+ snagging the coverage that's not even available with a UFC fight pass. The broadcasting giant's online subscription platform only launched in 2018, but has already made waves by hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer and boxing events.

It costs $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

But the best news is that you can grab a seven-day FREE trial. So if you haven't used ESPN+ before, you can sign up for that and get a taster of its UFC Fight Night events without paying a thing.

Click this link to head over to ESPN+ and sign up

Live stream UFC from anywhere in the world

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you've got your subscription (or free trial) sorted but then find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch as if you were back at home.

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you've got your subscription (or free trial) sorted but then find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details.

