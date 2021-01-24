UFC 257 live stream: how to watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 anywhere right now

The main card at UFC 257, the first 2021 PPV card of the world's most popular MMA promotion, is now under way in Abu Dhabi - meaning you don't have long to wait to see the sport's most famous son, Ireland's Conor McGregor, make his way to the Octagon for an eagerly anticipated rematch against American Dustin Poirier. Here's how to find a UFC 257 live stream and watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 online, plus the start time of the mega-fight, and much more. Wherever you are in the world right now, all the details you need to tune in right now are below.

The Notorious, Mystic Mac, or plain ol' Conor McGregor...yes, UFC's biggest draw is back in action tonight as Abu Dhabi's Yas Island (aka Fight Island) against 'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier, following the pair's original clash way back in 2014. Poirier will be out for revenge after McGregor defeated him with a stunning first round TKO at UFC 178 all those years ago.

Watch UFC 257: live stream McGregor vs Poirier now Date: Saturday, January 23 2021 Estimated McGregor vs Poirier 2 time: 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT Venue: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE Live stream: ESPN+ (US) / BT Sport (UK) / Main Event or Kayo Sport (AUS) Watch anywhere: try the No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

A vicious left-hook from the then-underdog Dubliner was all it took - the legend was born and within a year The Notorious would be UFC Flyweight title en route to becoming one of the sport's first ever two-division champion.

The two UFC vets have shared remarkably similar records since that encounter, with both suffering a pair of losses - in both cases, the most recent came at the hands of Khabib Nurmagodemov.

With Khabib now out of the picture after his recent retirement, this fight is being regarded by many as a lightweight title eliminator, with the reward for the winner a likely match-up with Charles Oliveira for the belt later in the year.

It's set to be one of the 2021's early sporting talking points, so follow our guide below as we explain how to get a McGregor vs Poirier 2 live stream and watch UFC 257 online - plus key details like the McGregor vs Poirier time, and the cheapest way to get a UFC 257 live stream tonight.

Don't miss out - get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV event

How to watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 from outside your country

Read on for specific information on who is showing a UFC 257 live stream on TV and PPV in different countries including the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

But the first thing worth mentioning is that anyone who finds themselves abroad for the event can still watch via their usual home broadcaster or service by using a VPN.

Otherwise known as a Virtual Private Network, it's a nifty bit of software that lets you access content from your home country completely legally. Crucially, this means you and won't have to loiter around the internet's sketchier corners for a stream.

Watch a UFC 257 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE, when you subscribe for a year. Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days



Can I watch a free McGregor vs Poirier live stream online?

We've researched the McGregor vs Poirier fight extensively, and there are ways to watch UFC 257 online free that are legal out there. As ever, anything that proports to be a free McGregor vs Poirier live stream should be avoided at all costs, as in addition to falling foul of the law, it's also liable to infect your device with all kinds of nasties.

So what's the cheapest way to watch a UFC 257 live stream?

Fortunately, while you can't get a free McGregor vs Poirier 2 live stream, there are ways to watch the full UFC 257 PPV card for less. Full details are below, but we can tell you that the cheapest places to watch a UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier live stream are in the UK (£19.95) and New Zealand (NZ$39.95).

Based on a straight currency conversion (so not taking into account any transaction charges or fees), that works out at less than $30 in America - or over $40 cheaper to buy UFC 257 in the UK or NZ than it is in the US!

How to watch McGregor vs Poirier: live stream UFC 257, and UK start time tonight

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. However, unlike a number of recent cards which were shown on its subscription channels, UFC 257 will be a pay-per-view event - no great surprise with Conor McGregor headlining the bill. To watch all the action from Yas Island live you'll therefore need to pay a one-off fee of £19.95. You can catch the full coverage of all the preliminary cards shown from 11.30pm on Saturday, January 23 on BT Sport Box Office, where you should soon be able to pre-order the fight.. Don't feel like staying up that late? BT Box Office also shows spoiler-free replays so you can catch all of the action the next day. Both forms of coverage are available on a wide range of UK services and devices like Sky, Virgin TV, Google Chromecast and more. If you're looking to watch BT Sport's coverage but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to get a McGregor vs Poirier 2 live stream in the UK.

More UK sport: how to watch an FA Cup live stream for every game

McGregor vs Poirier 2: live stream UFC 257 in Canada tonight

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a McGregor vs Poirier 2 live stream in Canada this month. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, January 23.

More sports action: how to watch a Bills vs Chiefs live stream

UFC 257 live stream: how to watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 online in Australia right now

You'll find UFC 257 and McGregor vs Poirier 2 available on PPV in Australia, with the main providers being Foxtel Main Event and - for streamers and cord-cutters - Kayo Sports. For those looking for a streaming-only option, Kayo is the way to go and you can now pre-order the PPV card here - it costs AUD$54.95, the same as on Main Event. The main McGregor vs Poirier 2 card is set to take place at 2pm AEDT on Sunday, January 24 which should mean that you won't have to get up early to catch the main event. McGregor and Poirier are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 4pm. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass .

McGregor vs Poirier 2 live stream: how to watch UFC 257 in New Zealand now

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers a McGregor vs Poirier 2 live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday, January 24 to get all the action. The headline McGregor vs Poirier is expected any time from 6pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

UFC 257 live stream: how to watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 in the US right now

You'll need to be subscribed to ESPN+ in order to watch UFC 257 in the US. However, if you aren't already a subscriber, there's an easy way to save cash on your membership and PPV fight at the same time. You can buy a year's subscription to ESPN+ and access to this weekend's fight for just $89.98. Considering members usually have to pay $69.99 for this fight on top of their subscription (that comes in at $59.99 a year), that's an excellent offer. If you're already a member you can pick up that PPV ticket by itself for the usual price of $69.99. Early prelim coverage starts at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with McGregor and Poirier expected to enter the Octagon some time from 12am ET / 9pm PT - depending on the pace of the other fights. A subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer commercials.



Don't miss this weekend: Buccaneers vs Packers live stream

(Image credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

McGregor vs Poirier 2 takes place at UFC 257, which is scheduled for Saturday, January 23. While final details are still to be confirmed, the UFC 257 prelim card is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT, 10.30am AEDT.

This leaves main McGregor vs Poirier 2 card slated to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT , 2pm AEDT - with the two MMA stars expected to enter the Octagon from around 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT.

(Image credit: eff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Who is Conor McGregor?

Ireland's Conor McGregor remains UFC's most recognisable name, face and biggest overall draw.

The 32-year-old unified the featherweight division with his title win in 2015, and the following year he became a two-division champion by winning the lightweight title.

As well as a number of high profile run-ins with the law over the years, The Notorious also infamously fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2017 - a money-spinning one-off fight that earned him a disclosed purse of $100 million.

After a 'shock' retirement from MMA in March 2019, McGregor returned with a 40-second TKO against American Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone back in January last year.

(Image credit: eff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Who is Dustin Poirier?

Louisiana's Dustin Poirier comes into the the fight with a solid record of 26-6.

Since being defeated by McGregor in 2014, 'The Diamond' has gone on to beat some of UFC's biggest names, with wins chalked up against the likes of Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Dan Hooker.

The 31 year old is a former interim UFC Lightweight champ - but like McGregor suffered a career-halting defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout at UFC 242 in 2019.

McGregor vs Poirier latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

While Poirier has always impressed in UFC's 155-pound weight class, most bookies appear to view McGregor as having the psychological edge over his opponent, and have therefore installed the Irish fighter as the favourite to prevail once again.

McGregor vs Poirier 2: recent results

It's a full 12 months since The Notorious made his much heralded UFC comeback in Las Vegas, with a blistering 40-second TKO of Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone proving to be his lone appearance last year.

Poirier, meanwhile, was able to set up this clash after a battling unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker back in June last year - widely regarded by many MMA pundits as one of the best fights of 2020.

(Image credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC 257 full card and highlights

The main supporting fight is an intriguing clash between that sees the UFC debut of Michael Chandler, with the former Bellator champ up against number six-ranked Dan Hooker in another 155-pound clash.

The bill also includes an eye-catching match-up between the two top contenders in the women's flyweight division, with Jessica Eye and Joanne Calderwood battling out for the right to a mandatory title fight.

Full UFC 257 card for Saturday, January 23