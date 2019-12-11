UFC 245 live stream: how to watch Usman vs Covington from anywhere this Saturday

Three title fights on one card - that's what UFC 245 is all about! Last year there were 18 title fights in the total of 450 fights. This year we've got three in one night. Yes there is the crescendo that is the Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington headline bout, but the whole night is set to excite. Discover the best ways to get a UFC 245 live stream - no matter where you are in the world.

UFC 245 - when and where? UFC 245 will take place this Saturday, December 14 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The action kicks off at 10pm ET, so that’s 7pm PT. For UK and Australia that's Sunday, December 15 at 3am GMT or 2pm AEDT.

With regards to Usman vs Covington we get to see the fight that was supposed to happen at UFC 244, before negotiations between the two broke down.

The welterweight fight could see the 170lb former interim title holder Colby Covington take the belt from champion Kamaru Usman. Usman enters with a 10-0 record and 14 consecutive victories overall. Covington has seven consecutive wins with names like Rafael Dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler bested.

The last time three title fights happened on one card was back in 2017 when all three belts were exchanged during the night's fights. So there's huge potential for an exciting night this time, too.

Also defending his title on the card, after a five year run of success, is featherweight Max Holloway who is set for a challenge from in-form Alexander Volkanovski. If former rugby player Volkanovski wins - having already won 17 fights in a row - it will make him the second Australian to win a UFC world title.

Women's bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes will defend her title against the former 145lb champion Germaine de Randamie. Another former champion, this time a featherweight, is Jose Aldo who is taking on fellow Brazilian Marlon Moraes in his 135lb debut.

Whoever you want to win during the MMA action, we’ll show you how to live stream UFC 245’s card from anywhere in the world - for US viewers, you should just head straight to ESPN+ .

Live stream UFC 245 from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch this week's main card just as if you were back at home - the same goes wherever you're from and wanting to still see your domestic coverage from abroad.

How to watch UFC online in the US exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ has the live broadcast rights to show UFC 245 as well as all upcoming UFC Fight Nights. ESPN+ has already made a name for itself by hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer and boxing events. If you don't already have a subscription, then the way to go seems to be a UFC Bundle , costing you $79.98. That won't just buy you the UFC 245 PPV, but you’ll also get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone). For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 245 on its own . It’s also worth noting that to watch UFC 245 in its entirety, you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription as well as access to ESPN 2. The early preliminary card will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN 2 while the preliminary card will be available to watch exclusively on ESPN 2. You’ll have to switch back to ESPN+ to watch the main card as the PPV will only be available on the network’s streaming service. Got your subscription or bundle sorted but find yourself outside the US this weekend? Scroll up the page and take a look at our advice for using a VPN to watch the UFC 245 live stream from outside your country .

Live stream UFC 245 in the UK

BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC in the UK and Ireland. However, the good news for subscribers is that unlike past UFC events, the card won’t be PPV, with all the action being shown at no extra cost on BT Sport 1. As usual, the main card will start quite late in the UK at 3am so make sure you prepare accordingly. If that is a bit too late for you, don’t worry as BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which will allow you to watch the full UFC 245 card at your convenience. Want to watch all the MMA action again? Well you can as the network will replay the full event on BT Sport 2 HD beginning at 9pm. For those who don’t mind losing sleep to catch all the action at UFC 245, BT Sport will also show a live stream of the other fights on its BT Sport app and on its website . If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it's easy to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream UFC 245 on PPV in Australia

As with most big ticket fighting events (think boxing and WWE, too) UFC 245 is being streamed exclusively in Australia by Main Event . It will be broadcast live over the course of Sunday afternoon, with coverage kicking off at 2pm the next day AEDT. It’ll cost you $54.95 to buy the fight, which you can access either via Foxtel or Opus.

The UFC 245 card in full

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (c) vs Colby Covington - Welterweight title fight

Max Holloway (c) vs Alex Volkanovski - Featherweight title fight

Amanda Nunes (c) vs Germaine de Randamie - Women's bantamweight title fight

Marlon Moraes vs Jose Aldo - Bantamweight

Petr Yan vs Urijah Faber - Bantamweight

Prelims

Geoff Neal vs Mike Perry - Welterweight

Ketlen Vieira vs Irene Aldana - Women's bantamweight

Matt Brown vs Ben Saunders - Welterweight

Fight Pass Prelims

Chase Hooper vs Daniel Teymur - Featherweight

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France - Flyweight

Jessica Eye vs Viviane Araujo - Women's flyweight

Punahele Soriano vs Oskar Piechota - Middleweight