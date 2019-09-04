UFC 242 live stream: how to watch Khabib vs Poirier from anywhere this Saturday

Let us all cast our minds back to last year - Khabib Nurmagomedov destroyed the quite literally 'Notorious' Conor McGregor through submission and became the UFC fighter everyone feared. Now, he's back to defend his UFC Lightweight Championship belt. In other words, cancel all of your weekend plans, watching a UFC 242 live stream should be your only goal.

UFC 242 - where and when? UFC 242 kicks off this Saturday, September 7 at The Arena in Abu Dhabi. You can tune in to watch the prelim coverage at 10am ET, 7am PT and 3.15pm BST. The main card for UFC 242 will begin at around 2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm BST. ESPN+ is your place to watch in the US and we have further details below.

With 27 wins, 0 losses and one of the most controversial feuds in UFC history under his (lightweight) belt, Khabib would need a pretty fearless fighter to take him on for his title - enter the American Dustin Poirier.

Poirier might not have quite the impressive track record Khabib has, but after leaving Max Holloway in the dust back in April he's proved he is the person to take on Khabib. Especially as he holds the interim UFC Lightweight title.

And it's not just the main fight to get hyped about. Watching a UFC 242 live stream will mean catching Edson Barboza vs Paul Felder, a fight that really began back in July, 2015 when the two fighters first went head-to-head, with Barboza pulling out a unanimous win. Now, Felder is back for blood. And not to mention 'The Tasmanian Devil' Davi Ramos vs Islam Makhachev, two well matched fighters, likely to push way into the rounds in a fist for fist marathon. In other words, UFC 242 is looking like a event you will not want to miss.

No matter what weight class, which fighter or which style you're there for, we’ll show you how to live stream UFC 242’s main card from anywhere in the world.

Live stream UFC 242 from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the country to watch UFC 242 when it happens. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a country where the fights are airing and watch this week's main card just as if you were back at home.

How to watch UFC 242 online in the US exclusively on ESPN

Since January 2019, ESPN+ has held the exclusive rights to show every single UFC event in the US - and of course that includes UFC 242. How much that costs depends on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don't, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $79.99. That won't just buy you the UFC 242 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone). For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 242 for $59.99. You can tune in to watch on Saturday, September 7 at 2pm ET / 11am PT And don't worry if you want to grab the PPV but are going to be outside the US when it's on. Just scroll down the page a little to discover how to use a VPN to watch a UFC 242 live stream from abroad.

Live stream UFC 242 in the UK

For all of the UFC fans in the UK there is some good news and bad news. The good news is that BT Sport will be exclusively airing the event so it is easy to find a stream. The bad news is that this is a pay-per-view event only, meaning you will have to cough up £19.95 to live stream UFC 242. You can catch the full coverage of all the preliminary cards shown from 5pm on Saturday, September 7 on BT Sport. You'll need to head to BT Sport Box Office to buy the pay-per-view. The coverage is available on services and devices like Sky, Virgin TV, Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay. If that’s a bit too late for you, don’t worry as BT Sport also offers spoiler-free replays every three hours beginning at 9am on Sunday, 8 September until midnight on Monday, 9 September. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Watch a UFC 242 stream in Australia