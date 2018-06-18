Tunisia vs England live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

It's almost time for the kick-off of Tunisia vs England. And in a very fortunate bit of scheduling for their respective fans, the teams’ first World Cup 2018 match starts at a very sociable 7pm BST in Volograd, Russia. So although you probably won’t have to scramble for a live stream in the office, below we’ll tell you exactly how to watch a Tunisia vs England World Cup live stream for free on your TV, mobile device and even if you’re out of the country.

Live stream Tunisia vs England - when and where The 45,000 capacity Volgograd Arena plays host to Tunisia and England. Unlike many of the Russia 2018 stadia, it dates back over 50 years, rather than being purpose built for the World Cup. It's a late kick-off local time - 9pm in Russia. That's ideal for England and Tunisia fans alike as it means a 7pm BST start in London and Tunis. In the States, that works out as 2pm ET and 11am PT. It's 4am Tuesday morning AEST.

If you're an England fan, you should already have pulled on that Euro 96 shirt and dusted off the Skinner and Baddiel CD. The Three Lions are looking quietly confident ahead of their first game with Gareth Southgate's youthful line-up coming through an unusually uneventful Russia 2018 preparation.

And to Tunisia fans and anybody else who isn’t necessarily supporting England (a big hello to the Scottish!), we haven’t forgotten about you. We also have handy advice for you can cheer on the Carthage Eagles, including star players such as Wahbi Khazri and Fakhreddine Ben Youssef in your corner of the world.

These are the best ways to live stream England vs Tunisia…

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream England vs Tunisia live in the UK

Old aunty Beeb has the rights to England's first match of the World Cup 2018 campaign. We're guessing you probably know this by now, but kick-off is at 7pm tonight and you can watch via television, online or the iPlayer app for mobile devices. If you're out of the country, on your summer hols perhaps (what were you thinking?) and want to get the UK broadcast, then it's very easy to download and install a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to watch.

How to watch England vs Tunisia: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's 2pm ET / 11am PT kick-off for Tunisia vs England at. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to watch Tunisia vs England: Canada live stream

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to watch England vs Tunisia: Australia live stream

Great news for Australians, along with Socceroos games, the semi-finals and finals, free-to-air SBS has the rights to show one group game every day. It will be a very early start though - kick-off isn't until 4am on Tuesday morning. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Tunisia vs England: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country.

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!