Top laptop deal: HP Envy x360 gets one of the best early Black Friday price cuts

Walmart has begun its Deals of the Day sales strongly, with countless great savings across all departments, and we've been especially eyeing up this HP Envy x360 for just $599 (was $799) in the early Black Friday deals.

This HP Envy x360 is packing in some fantastic specs for the price, namely a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You'll be able to enjoy the machine remotely too, with up to 12 hours of battery life you won't be caught short on the go.

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop | $799 $599.99 at Walmart

Save $200 on a stylish HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop this holiday season at Walmart. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this slimline 2-in-1 HP can compete with most ultrabooks out there, and at a fraction of the price. If you need an affordable machine for both work and casual use, don't look any further than this.View Deal

Being a 2-in-1 creates a lot of versatility for this laptop as well, making it a perfect all-rounder. The 15.6-inch screen is perfectly suited to all professional and leisure requirements, from working on large spreadsheets to watching a movie in bed.

All-in-all, this is a great buy for most users - it's got enough power to service those of you who need a productivity workhorse while being a lot easier on the pocket than the usual HP or Dell machines.

