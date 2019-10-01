Tivo's latest DVR holds 300 hours of shows, and even streams Dolby Vision content

Rather than disappearing into the aether alongside cable television packages, Tivo is taking on traditional streaming players with the release of its latest DVR, the Tivo Edge, that offers traditional TV recording features with the added bonus of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos playback for select streaming services.

The new DVR is launching this week in two separate models - the Tivo EDGE for antenna that comes with a 2TB hard drive, plus four tuners, and costs $349.99 with Tivo’s $6.99 per month service package; or the Tivo EDGE for cable that raises the amount of tuners up to six, but costs $399.99 and requires Tivo’s $14.99 service plan.

According to Tivo, that 2TB hard drive will store up to 300 hours of shows and movies, and the device will have access to all of the main streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go and others.

If you’re looking for even more content, both of the new devices will work with the company’s upcoming Tivo+ service that offers live streaming channels as well as thousands of movies and TV shows from various content partners. Some of those partners include TMZ, FailArmy, Tastemade and Mobcrush, so don’t get too excited, but it’s still a nice additional feature.

Cutting through the cable noise

Speaking of good features, both boxes will have SkipMode that lets you breeze through commercials, OneSearch that scours live TV, DVR recordings and streaming apps to quickly and easily find what you’re searching for, and OnePass that organizes seasons of TV shows automatically, regardless of their source.

At over $300, the Tivo Edge is a bit pricey compared to $99 streaming boxes like the Roku Ultra and $129 Amazon Fire TV Cube. But for folks who bought into expansive cable packages, it could be a solid time-saving solution.