This weekend's Chromebook deals feature price cuts of up to $300 at Amazon and Best Buy

If you're a fan of lightweight laptops, this weekend's Chromebook deals at Best Buy and Amazon are yielding some really great prices on a variety of machines.

Best Buy, for example, has Chromebook deals starting at just $249 (was $299) for this Lenovo Duet 2-in-1 device - which is a great little machine if you're looking for something capable of straddling both the laptop and tablet worlds. Amazon too has a great deal on this Acer Chromebook Spin for $269.99 (was $499), which features an Intel Celeron processor and five different modes of use.

For something in a bit more of a traditional laptop form-factor, we'd recommend checking out this $50 off sale on this 15.6-inch Samsung Chromebook for $329 (was $379) at Best Buy. With a bit of a larger screen, spacious keyboard, and Intel Celeron processor, this one will serve you well for more productivity-focused tasks.

And finally, Best Buy also has an absolutely bonkers $300 off this stunning Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for $699 (was $999) - a machine that not only packs ultrabook level specs but is also capable of 4K resolution.

Chromebook deals have really taken off in popularity in the past year - primarily because they're fantastic tools for kids doing school work from home. Of course, that's not the only application they're great for though, and if you're someone who simply needs to cover the basics on a budget, you'll find them a great purchase. The ChromeOS is simple to use, lightweight, and generally runs on really power-efficient hardware, lending really good battery life on most of these laptops.

Outside the US? See the best Chromebooks in your region just down below.

Chromebook deals at Best Buy

Lenovo Duet 10.1-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $299 $249 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This Lenovo Duet may be diminutive, but it's a whole lot of tech for the money when you consider it can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. Inside, the MediaTek Helio processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage should make things chug along rather nicely for the basic tasks too, although don't expect anything too speedy here.View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 11.6-inch Chromebook: $499 $269.99 at Amazon

Spend just a little bit more this weekend and you can bag this Acer Chromebook at Amazon - a 2-in-1 that's packing a little bit more power with its Intel Celeron processor. Note, however, this machine only has 32GB of storage overall, so it's not well suited if you want to store large media files directly onto your device.View Deal

Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook: $379 $329 at Best Buy

Save $50 - For a more traditional form-factor, this 15.6-inch Samsung Chromebook is a great option. Being a little larger it's well suited for homework or productivity tasks, and the Intel Celeron, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage should also give you a bit of grunt for browsing and media applications too.View Deal

Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $529 $429 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Another great option if you like the idea of a 2-in-1 device, this Asus Chromebook is a little more premium than the usual cheap laptop fare. Alongside a rather sleek modern design, inside its Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage should give you plenty of performance for both laptop and tablet modes.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch Chromebook: $999 $699 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you're looking for a really powerful Chromebook, this Samsung Galaxy packs in near-ultrabook level specs and features a pretty hefty price cut to boot. A 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD means you're getting huge amounts of power here for a Chromebook and this Samsung's display is even capable of a 4K native resolution - perfect for sitting back and watching all your favorite shows.View Deal

Best Buy - see all of this weekend's Chromebook deals

- see all of this weekend's Chromebook deals Amazon - view this retailer's current sales on Chromebook devices

For more cheap Chromebook goodness, we recommend heading on over to our main best Chromebook deals page. We've also got a roundup of the best cheap laptop deals for those who want to compare these devices to the latest Windows machines too.