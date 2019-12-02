This super-cheap Smart Lock might be the best smart home deal we've seen yet

There's nothing better than the peace of mind that comes from your home being secure, and the August Smart Lock goes a long way to providing that. And, luckily, for Cyber Monday, it's cheaper than ever.

Right now at Amazon, the August Smart Lock is just $55, a massive price slash from its original $149 price tag – that's 63% off. If you need a smart lock in your smart home set up, you don't want to miss this deal.

This smart lock works with Amazon Alexa, but you're going to need a bridge for it to work properly. Luckily, you can get one of those on sale, too, for just $61.

The main appeal of this device is that it will let you into your home with just your smartphone, so you don't have to clumsily fumble through your keyring when you get home. Plus, it's so easy to install, as long as you just have a screwdriver.