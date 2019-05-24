This exclusive iPhone 8 deal blows the rest of the competition out of the water

For all of the Apple fans out there not ready to dive in to the deep end with Apple's latest £1,000+ handsets, we've got the perfect iPhone deal for you. And the best bit? It's exclusive to TechRadar readers - aren't you lucky?

Taking an iPhone 8 deal that was already smashing the rest of the market and adding a code to knock the price down by £25, this is one of the best value iPhone contracts around right now by a long shot. You pay just £26 a month and when you apply the code TECH825 at the checkout, you'll only have to pay £75 upfront.

You can see this brilliant iPhone 8 below, but if it still isn't right for you, price cut and all, then check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals.

iPhone 8 from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £75 upfront (with TECH825 code) | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

iPhone deals honestly don't get much better than this. When you apply the code TECH825 at the checkout you'll knock the upfront cost down to £75 and the overall cost under the £700-mark. That paired with the low monthly cost puts this at a price tag we rarely see on a device like this. Just watch the 3GB of data cap. Total cost over 24 months is £699 (after code)

View Deal

Want to go even cheaper and don't think of refurbished as a dirty word? Mobiles.co.uk also has a refurbished iPhone 8 on O2. It has the same amount of data but you're only paying £24 a month and £15 upfront (with our exclusive code 10OFF) making it an absolute bargain!

Considering an Android instead? Check out the best Samsung phone deals

Learn more about this handset in TechRadar's expert iPhone 8 review