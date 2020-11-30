This Cyber Monday laptop deal gives the Razer Blade a reasonable price for once

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the most luxurious gaming laptops on the market, often being described as the "MacBook Pro of gaming laptops". With that luxury comes a high price, of course, but on Cyber Monday, you can get this laptop for a slightly more approachable price.

On Amazon, you can find the Razer Blade 15 with an Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for just $1,299, a full $300 off of this model's $1,599 entry price.

There are a ton of Cyber Monday laptop deals

There are plenty of Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals that will get you the same specs at a lower price, but when it comes to the build quality, trackpad, screen and keyboard, the Razer Blade 15 is really in a league of its own. This gorgeous laptop features a CNC aluminum unibody frame, reminiscent of some of the best laptops on the market.

You're also getting one of the best trackpad you'll find on a Windows laptop, which makes this laptop attractive to creative professionals on top of its obvious gaming flair. The keyboard is no slouch, either, and is one of the most comfortable keyboards we've used on a laptop. At the end of the day, Razer made its name with gaming peripherals, so it's no surprise that the input experience is top-notch.

Unlike the MacBooks that the Razer Blade is always compared to, however, the Razer Blade is both user-upgradeable and has a wide range of ports. So, that small 256GB SSD is easily replaceable, so you're not stuck with the low amount of storage forever.

The GTX 1660 Ti is the lowest-end GPU that comes in the Razer Blade, which might turn some people off, but because this is a 1080p laptop, you should have no problem playing any game on the market with high settings and a 60 fps+ frame rate. And when it comes to esports? You're going to be able to fully take advantage of that 144Hz refresh rate.

Razer Blade 15 2020: $1,599 $1,299 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the best gaming laptops you'll find today. You can get more powerful hardware for less elsewhere, but the luxurious build quality, comfortable trackpad and keyboard, and plentiful ports makes it more than worth the Cyber Monday price. View Deal

And if you're not in the US, we went ahead and gathered up some of the best Razer Blade 15 deals down below, so you can find a great deal no matter where you are.

