This Black Friday gaming headset deal is 33% off - one of the best we've seen in 2021

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset has had its price slashed at Game this Black Friday, and is well worth checking out if you're after something a bit more premium to purchase ahead of the holidays.

There's a couple of great Black Friday gaming headset discounts for the Beoplay Portal in both the US and the UK, but Game by far has the best deal right now, who has the headset discounted to £299, a massive £150 saving off the usual £449 retail price.

If you're in the US, Amazon's discount is still worth checking out. The online retail giant is currently selling the Beoplay Portal gaming headset for $378, a decent 25% saving off of retail price.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Black Friday deals

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset: £449 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset: £449 £299 at Game

Save £150 - Bang & Olufsen's premium gaming headset is more affordable thanks to this Black Friday deal. If you like to game for hours on end, the Beoplay Portal headphones are almost unmatched in terms of fantastic audio quality and extreme comfort. Options for both wired and wireless connections also exist.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset: $499 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset: $499 $378 at Amazon

Save 25% - This Amazon US deal isn't quite on par with the Game UK discount above, but you're still saving a decent 25% off one of the best gaming headsets you can buy.

There's no beating around the bush, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset is expensive, even at the above discounted prices. However, there's plenty of reasons to buy them if you have the cash to spare this Black Friday.

The Beoplay Portal has near-unrivaled sound quality in the gaming headset space. Matching the incredible audio is the headset's extreme comfort, perfect for gamers who love to play for extended periods of time.

The headset is compatible with PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. It works excellently with Microsoft's consoles, too, as they support Dolby Atmos spatial audio for a truly immersive surround sound profile.

Slight drawbacks are present, however, and are worth keeping in mind. There's no case, and the Beoplay Portal's wireless connection could be better. However, options exist for both wireless and wired connections, so you are able to hook the headset up directly if you are experiencing issues.

If you don't quite have the budget for the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset, there's plenty of other options available. Be sure to check out our best Black Friday gaming headsets hub if you're looking for another deal, or perhaps for a PS5-compatible headset.

More Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals (US)

More Black Friday deals (UK)