This Amazon Cyber Monday deal knocks $300 off a top-tier Shark robot vacuum

Shark sells some of the best robot vacuums you can buy in 2021, and Amazon has slashed the price of the excellent Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL as part of this year's Cyber Monday deals.
The retailer has knocked a whopping $300 off the price of the vacuum in the US, meaning you can now pick up the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL for just $299.99 (down from $599.99).
This deal ends in less than 12 hours, though, so if you're in the market for a top-of-the-range cleaner this sales season, we suggest acting fast. Incidentally, we're also live-blogging the state of Dyson deals right now elsewhere on the site, so tune in if you've got your eye on a Dyson vacuum, specifically.
Today's best Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL deal
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL:
$599.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $300 - This Shark deal from Amazon combines all the latest tools and technology needed for care-free home cleaning. For starters, the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL boasts a multi-surface brushroll that pulls in all kinds of dirt and debris from carpets and hard floors alike, while its self-emptying bin – which holds up to 45 days' worth of muck – removes the need to keep an eye on how much cleaning the vacuum has actually done. For just $299.99, you're getting some great robot hardware to rival the likes of Roomba and Roborock.
If you're after a potentially cheaper product from a different vacuum manufacturer, though, we're keeping tabs on all the latest Cyber Monday Roomba deals, as well as the biggest and best Cyber Monday deals in general.
More Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals
iRobot Roomba 692:
$299.99 $174.99 at Amazon
Save $125 - This is one of the most affordable models around, but still offers personalized cleaning recommendations and support for Alexa voice commands, and it's effective on both hard floors and carpets. At over $100 off, this is an exceptional value for Cyber Monday.
iRobot Roomba 694:
$274.99 $179 at Amazon
Save $95 - While this is an entry-level robot vacuum, it still offers excellent pick-up on hard floors and carpets, and enough smarts to ensure you still don't have to put in too much effort when it comes to controlling the robovac. This is also the lowest price we've ever seen for this affordable Roomba, so don't hesitate in snapping up this deal on Cyber Monday.
iRobot Roomba i7 bundle:
$874.99 $499 at Walmart
Save $375.99 - In addition to the standalone Roomba i7 (an excellent robot vacuum for larger homes), Walmart is offering US shoppers the chance to grab an extended two-year warranty and an accessory bundle containing three extra edge-sweeping brushes, three high-efficiency filters and a dual multi-surface rubber brush – all for a whopping $375.99 less than RRP. Oddly, Walmart is offering the vacuum in isolation for $100 more than this deal, which, incidentally, has appeared on Cyber Monday – so absolutely get on this one while you can.
Cyber Monday deals: quick links
- Amazon: 40% off video doorbells, TVs, tools and toys for Cyber Monday
- AirPods Pro: down to $169 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes at Amazon
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting from $199.99
- Hulu: get one year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptop deals from $149 at Walmart
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 gift card at Amazon
- Saatva: save $250 on luxury mattresses - TechRadar exclusive
- Samsung: up to $3,500 off 4K and 8K QLED TV, Galaxy S21
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- Wayfair: 80% off rugs, couches, Christmas decor and more
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $649.99 at Dell (was $949)
- Verizon: BOGO iPhones, free Google Pixel 6, huge trade-in savings
- VPN: use the code TECH15 to get PureVPN for only $1.13 per month
- Walmart: big discounts on toys, Apple devices, vacuums, and TVs
- These are the best vacuum cleaners you can buy right now