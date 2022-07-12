These Prime Day electric fan deals will make surviving the heatwave a breeze

As Nelly once sang, it's getting rather toasty in here – but whether you're roasting in the UK heatwave or working through a scorching summer elsewhere in the world, Amazon Prime Day has just served up some timely electric fan deals to help cool you down.

The Prime Day deals are a great place to pick up all sorts of home appliances, from Nutribullets to Instant Pots, but one we all need this summer is an electric fan. Fortunately, Amazon's shopping event has reached into its freezer compartment and served up some discounts on a variety of fans, from floor standers to small, USB-powered desktop companions.

We've rounded up the best cooling deals that Prime Day has to offer below. So whether you're yearning for a super-quiet electric fan to help you sleep or a bigger tower fan to cool down your whole living room, there'll be a bargain for you below. Just make sure you set it up next to your favorite spot on the sofa.

Today's best Prime Day electric fan deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Rowenta VU2631 Turbo Silence Table Fan: $99.99 $52 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $47 – If your priority is that your fan remains super-quiet, this four-speed model could be for you. Not only is it 48% in this deal, but it also promises to stay at only 38dB in all modes while offering strong airflow. It isn't one we've tested, but its average 4.7-star user review suggests it's more than capable of backing up its claims.

(opens in new tab) OEMTools OEM24870 20-inch Floor Fan: $99.99 $59.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 – This powerful floor fan has never been cheaper than this, with a 40% discount making it a fine buy for your home office, living room, or garage. It has a three-speed motor, but even its top speed only produces 65dB of noise, which helps explain its 4.6-star average rating.

(opens in new tab) Lasko 42-inch Household Tower Fan: $78.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $19 – This stylish tower fan will slot unobtrusively into the corners of most rooms and comes with three speeds plus a 7.5-hour timer. There's also a handy night-time setting that dims the LED and slows the speed to let you doze off in peace.

(opens in new tab) Black + Decker Turbo Desk Fan: $24.99 $17.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $19 – Need a compact desk fan for your home office or bedroom? This Black + Decker model is a bargain at 29% off and comes with three speed settings, plus a 90-degree adjustable tilt angle. It's also only once dipped below this price in the last 18 months.

(opens in new tab) Warmlrec Industrial Fan 24-inch: $179.99 $143.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $34 – If you need a fan that's a bit more heavy-duty than most, this industrial model is great value at 20% off. It's only once dropped below this price this year and combines a long power cord with a 360-degree adjustable tilt. There's also a useful handle and wheels to help you move it around to where the cooling is most needed.

Today's best Prime Day electric fan deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Meaco MeacoFan 1056: £149 £104.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £45 – Desk fans aren't always the last word in style, but this Meaco model is as stylish as it is energy efficient. Its eco mode adjusts the fan according to the room's temperature and it's quiet too, with its low mode emitting barely a whisper at 20dB.

(opens in new tab) Pro Breeze 30-inch tower fan: £79.99 £47.87 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £32 – If you're really feeling the heat, it's time to go all-out on a 30-inch oscillating tower fan, and this powerful Pro Breeze model is a massive 40% off. It's powerful enough to cool down a large room and comes with an on/off timer, so you can leave it running while you doze off.

(opens in new tab) SmartDevil USB Desk Fan: £25.99 £11.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £14 – Need a quiet, discreet desk fan to keep you cool while you secretly snap up the Prime Day deals? This USB-powered model is 57% off right now and is small enough to take into the office to make your co-workers jealous. It also comes with three speed settings and has only once been this cheap all year.

(opens in new tab) Pro Breeze Mini 6-inch Clip Fan: £18.99 £13.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £5 – If you're yearning for a gentle breeze at your desk, then this 6-inch model with a 360-degree rotatable hinge will handily clip to shelves, tables, or any other surface to get you the perfect cooling angle. It has an average user score of 4.5 stars and hasn't been as cheap as this for over three years.

(opens in new tab) Devola DC 16-inch Pedestal Fan: £80.09 £62.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £18 – If you need a super-quiet fan to keep you cool during the night or in the home office, this 16-inch model is a fine buy at 22% off. It has an average user score of 4.4 stars and comes with some handy features, including a 7-hour timer, adjustable height, and a 20-decibel mode for sensitive ears.

