These fantastic noise-cancelling headphones come with three months of Amazon Music HD

Calling all audiophiles: this brilliant Prime Day deal means you can get a pair of class-leading noise-cancelling headphones at a steep discount, as well as a three-month subscription to Amazon Music HD, satisfying all your Hi-Res Audio needs.

The Shure Aonic 50 Wireless Headphones are among the best noise-cancelling cans on the planet, and Amazon has slashed the price from $369 to $299 for Prime Day – that's a 40% discount. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Amazon is also throwing in three months of its music streaming service with any purchase of Shure listening devices, right up until January 31, 2021.

With this deal, you're getting access to Amazon Music HD (usually $12.99 per month), which is the highest tier of the streaming service – and it comes with Hi-Res Audio, as well as tracks mixed in the Dolby Atmos spatial audio format.

Shure Aonic 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $369 $299 at Amazon

Save 40% on these fantastic Shure noise-cancelling headphones. With an expansive, convincing sound, sturdy build, and good ANC, the Aonic 50 are well worth considering if you need a pair of great-sounding over-ear headphones. Plus, you're getting three months of Amazon Music HD with this purchase, making it a real bargain.View Deal

The Shure AONIC 50 sport a wireless, over-ear design, with Bluetooth 5 connectivity to ensure a stable connection.

Adjustable active noise cancellation means these headphones can block out the sound of your surroundings, while a 20-hour battery life means they're long-lasting enough to get you through your weekly commute (or long listening sessions).

50mm drivers provide a balanced and energetic sound, while support for aptX HD, LDAC and aptX Low Latency means you can enjoy pretty much any codec you want.

Not what you're looking for? Shure is discounting a range of its products from Prime Day, which you can check out by heading to the company's Amazon landing page.

More Shure Aonic 50 deals

Looking for more Shure AONIC 50 deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.