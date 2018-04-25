The OnePlus 6 launch date is May 16

The OnePlus 6 launch date has been confirmed for May 16, which means there are just three weeks to wait until we see what the Chinese firm has in store for us.

The event is being held in London and starts at 5pm BST (12pm EDT, 9am PDT).

There may not be too much left to reveal though, as there have been a huge number of OnePlus 6 leaks over the last few months, which have built a pretty convincing picture of what you can expect.

OnePlus itself has even confirmed a few of the features for its upcoming phone. It will have the biggest display OnePlus has ever put on a phone, and it'll include a notch at the top of that display.

The 3.5mm headphone jack will feature and the phone will boast a 90% screen-to-body ratio. Rumors also point toward a 6.28-inch display, dual rear cameras and a variant with a huge 256GB of storage.

Fans are invited

OnePlus fans are also invited to the OnePlus 6 launch, but you'll have to buy a ticket (early bird: £16/$21, standard: £30/$41) and there are only just over 1,000 available.

We'll be reporting live from the OnePlus 6 launch event in London on May 16 to bring you all the latest on the new smartphone.