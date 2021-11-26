The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is $150 off with this Black Friday deal

Grab one of the best laptops around right now with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 on sale for just $1,149 at Staples and enjoy one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen yet.

With Black Friday deals rolling out every hour or so, there's no telling how long this particular deal will last. If you've been looking to get your hands on one the best Surface devices Microsoft's ever put out, you might as well get it for 11% off, right?

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deals

$1,299 Microsoft Surface 4, Intel i5, 8GB, 512GB: $1,299 $1,149 at Staples

Save $150 - Grab one of the most exciting laptops of the year for 11% off over at Staples right now, featuring an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 touchscreen display.

This model of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a gorgeous 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504p (3:2 ratio) touchscreen display.

It comes with Windows 10 presently, but as Windows 11 continues to roll out you can get a free upgrade to the latest Windows OS through the Windows Update feature.

More Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals