The new Lypertek Levi could be the best value true wireless earbuds of 2020

The Lypertek Tevi were the best value true wireless earbuds of 2020, thanks to their high fidelity sound, stylish design, and incredible 70-hour battery life that belied their low price – and now the audio brand has announced a follow up to the wireless earbuds that are even cheaper.

Costing just $69 / £69 (about AU$120), the new Lypertek Levi will be available to buy from Amazon on September 24.

While they're not as highly-specced as their slightly pricier siblings, the new Lypertek Levi don't skimp on things like battery life, design, and connectivity – of course, we'll need to test them for ourselves before we can say for sure, but they look pretty promising.

Impressive specs

Lypertek says that it has tuned the new true wireless earbuds "to deliver a powerful and engaging sound with impressive clarity, while making sure that they are fun to listen to".

It looks like the earbuds use similar 6mm dynamic drivers to their predecessors, though the Levi's are made from neodymium rather than the graphene we saw with the Tevi.

Bluetooth 5 support means that these buds should provide a strong connection to your phone, while AAC compatibility means they're "able to prioritize audio quality and energy efficiency" during long listening sessions, according to Lypertek.

While there's no noise-cancellation on offer – for that you'll need to look to the AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3 – Lypertek says the Levi earbuds offer "a high amount of passive noise isolation thanks to its ergonomic in-ear construction".

That means sound shouldn't leak from the earbuds, while environmental sound should be suppressed, if not totally cancelled. if you do want to tune into your surroundings, there's an ambient sound mode that allows outside sound to pass through the buds, activated by tapping the buttons on the outer housings.

Lypertek says that "the unique button placement is a first for true wireless earphones", and that it "helps avoid accidental button presses, and prevents the need to push onto the earphones causing discomfort". These buttons can be used to control your music playback, answer calls, activate the ambient sound mode, and summon your device's voice assistant.

Design-wise, the new buds look pretty similar to their predecessors, though the waterproofing level is slightly lower. Saying that, an IPX5 water resistance rating isn't to be sniffed at, and should be more than enough to allow you to work out with the buds without worrying about sweat or rain breaking them.

The battery life is slightly reduced, too; you get eight hours from the buds themselves, with an additional 40 hours provided by the wireless charging case.

That may not live up to the 70 hours provided by the Lypertek Tevi, but it's still impressive for true wireless earbuds – especially when you consider that the Apple AirPods only offer 24 hours in total, and are far more expensive.

