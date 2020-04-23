Wondering when the next episode of The Last Dance is on ESPN (or Netflix, if you live outside the US)? The ten-part documentary series, focusing on the Chicago Bulls' 1997-1998 NBA season and icons of that period like Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman, continues on Sunday in the US, or Monday if you live internationally where Netflix has the rights.

The Last Dance has been an enormous success for ESPN, with an average audience of 6.1 million viewers. It's no surprise: this was a defining era of basketball for a lot of people, and audiences are starved of live sports right now. The documentary series was brought forward from a previous scheduled date of June.

Below, we'll explain when you can watch the next episode of The Last Dance on ESPN if you're in the US, and Netflix if you're elsewhere.

When is the next episode of The Last Dance on ESPN?

The next episode of The Last Dance airs on ESPN on Sunday, April 26, at 9PM ET. Expect two episodes of The Last Dance to air in a block, just like last week. This means you'll be watching episodes 3 and 4 on Sunday. A censored version will air on ESPN2 simultaneously. You can also rewatch episodes 1 and 2 at 7PM ET, before the new episodes of The Last Dance air.

When is the next episode of The Last Dance on Netflix?

Netflix has the international rights to the series, and the next episode of The Last Dance will be streaming on Netflix from 8AM UK time/midnight PT. That's when you'll be able to enjoy episodes 3 and 4 of the ESPN documentary.

For US viewers, The Last Dance will be available on Netflix in July 2020.

The Last Dance release schedule

With two episodes airing per week every Sunday, here's the upcoming release schedule for every episode of The Last Dance on ESPN.

Episodes 3 and 4: April 26, 9PM ET (ESPN)

Episodes 5 and 6: May 3, 9PM ET (ESPN)

Episodes 7 and 8: May 10, 9PM ET (ESPN)

Episodes 9 and 10: May 17, 9PM ET (ESPN)

And here's the schedule for people watching on Netflix.

Episodes 3 and 4: April 27, 8AM BST (Netflix)

Episodes 5 and 6: May 4, 8AM BST (Netflix)

Episodes 7 and 8: May 11, 8AM BST (Netflix)

Episodes 9 and 10: May 18, 8AM BST (Netflix)