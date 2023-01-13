The Fitbit Charge 5 crashes to a record-low price in massive Fitbit sale at Amazon

If you're looking to jumpstart (or restart) your New Year's resolutions, Fitbit trackers can be highly beneficial, and luckily for you, Amazon is offering some fantastic Fitbit deals - including the Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 (opens in new tab) (was $149.95). That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a feature-packed fitness tracker.



Ranked as one of our best Fitbits, the Charge 5 is one of the company's most powerful activity trackers and is packed with fitness-focused features. The Charge 5 includes GPS technology which allows you to go on phone-free runs and hike while tracking pace and distance. The ultra-slim Charge 5 also provides heart rate and stress monitoring, an ECG sensor, and sleep and exercise tracking and features a bright AMOLED touchscreen display that offers an always-on option.



Amazon's Fitbit sale also includes deals on the Fitbit Inspire 2 and 3, the Fitbit Luxe, and the Versa 4, and we've listed those offers just below. Today's sale is a fantastic opportunity to snag one of Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers at a discounted price, so you should snag these limited-time bargains now before it's too late.



Today's best Fitbit deal

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our favorite Fitbit deal from today's sale is the best-selling Fitbit Charge 5 down to a record-low price of $99.95. Listed as one of TechRadar's best Fitbits, the powerful fitness tracker is well-suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch. You're getting built-in GPS technology, fitness and sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

More Fitbit deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $58.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can score a 42% discount on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at Amazon's latest sale, which brings the price down to $58 - just $10 more than the record-low. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, all-day activity tracking and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest Fitbit deal is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for just $79.95 - just $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: was $149.95 now $109.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Luxe was named Techradar's best fitness tracker thanks to its stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and up to five days of battery life. Amazon has it on sale for just $128.95 - the best deal you can find for the ultra-thin activity tracker, making it our personal favorite Fitbit deal.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 now $179.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Fitbit deal from today's sale is the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 for $179.95 - an impressive $50 discount. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides and provides you a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

More Fitbit deals

