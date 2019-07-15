The best Walmart deals in its 'The Big Save' summer sale 2019

Walmart is trying very hard to rival Amazon in the eCommerce space. The retail giant has fallen a long way behind when it comes to acquiring an online customer base and it's now making a big play to turn that trend around.
It's a bit of an odd situation, it has to be said. Instead of coming up with a good name to rival Amazon's Prime Day sales, Walmart has instead decided to call its promotion "The Big Save". Yawn.
But while the name isn't very original, there are actually plenty of pretty great deals available today. And what's more all the Walmart deals are available to everyone - you don't need to be a member or have a subscription. And you get free shipping on all orders over $35.
So take a look at our roundup of the best Walmart deals in its big summer sale.
Walmart's TV deals
Sceptre 50-inch FHD LED TV
$349.99 $179.99 at Walmart
If you're looking for a no-frills budget TV, then look no further than the Sceptre 50-inch TV that's on sale at Walmart for just $179.99. The HD TV features three different HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite devices from your TV.
Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$428 $279.99 at Walmart
A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $280 at Walmart. The HDTV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.
Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$478 $319.99 at Walmart
Get the budget Vizio 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale at Walmart for $319.99. That's the lowest price we've found the UHD TV that features smart capabilities so you can stream from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more.View Deal
TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$599.99 $332.06 at Walmart
Get the TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale at Walmart for $332.06 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream Netflix, Hulu and more from the home screen of your TV.
Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV
$698 $449.99 at Walmart
Walmart has the Vizio D-Series 65-inch TV on sale for just $449.99. That's an excellent price for a large screen smart TV that offers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution.
LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV
$799.99 $549.99 at Walmart
Save $250 on the LG 65-inch 4K UHD TV at Walmart. The smart TV has webOS built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu and more from the home screen of your TV.
Walmart's iPad deals
Apple iPad 32GB
$329 $249 at Walmart
Get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and comes in choice of silver, gold or space grey.
Apple iPad 128GB
$429.99 $329 at Walmart
Save $100 on the 128GB Apple iPad at Walmart. The powerful tablet features an A10 Fusion chip and includes up to 10 hours of battery life. And with 128GB of storage instead of 32GB, you can really pack it with apps and media downloads.
Apple 10.5-inch 256GB iPad Pro
$799 $599 at Walmart
Walmart has the Apple iPad Pro on sale for $599 at Walmart. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 10.5-inch tablet that packs 256GB of storage.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 16GB Tablet
$279.99 $197.99 at Walmart
For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. The 10-inch tablet offers 16GB of storage and provides a long battery life of up to 13 hours.
Walmart's PS4, Xbox and Nintendo deals
Nintendo Switch | free portable battery charger | $299 at Walmart
View Deal
Nintendo Switch | carry case | $302.25 at Walmart
View Deal
PS4 Pro | $349.99 at Walmart
Xbox One X | NBA 2K19 | $339.99 at Walmart
With so many stores still charging over $400 for the 4K super console alone, this is a fantastic Walmart deal. We'd happily pay this price for just the console, but we'll certainly take it with the best basketball game money can buy too.
PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Five Nights at Freddy's | Trover Saves the Universe | $299 at Walmart
Five Nights at Freddy's has been a huge horror hit on PC for a few years now and the transition to VR makes it even more terrifying, so it's not one for the light-hearted for sure.
Walmart's Google Home deals
Google Home Mini
$49 $25 at Walmart
The popular Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, answer questions and more with the command of your voice. You can get this price on all four colors too.
Google Home Smart Speaker
$129 $69 at Walmart
For a limited time you can get the best-selling Google Home Speaker on sale for $69 at Walmart. That's the lowest price we've found for the smart speaker that produces powerful audio and works with the Google Assistant.
Google Home Max
$399 $249 at Walmart
For a limited time you can get the Google Home Max on sale at Walmart for $249. The super powerful speaker can play music, answer questions and control other smart home devices using your voice. If you want genuine room filling sound, this is the smart speaker to go for.
Google Nest Hub
$149 $79 at Walmart
You can save $70 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium on the Google Nest Hub at Walmart. The smart display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.
Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
$229 $189 at Walmart
The Google Nest Video Doorbell is on sale at Walmart for $189. That's the best price we've seen for the smart doorbell that lets you monitor your door from anywhere.
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera
$199 $169 at Walmart
You can add security to your home for just $169 with the Google Nest Cam at Walmart. The indoor security camera sends alerts to to your phone, tablet or computer when motion is detected and features two-way audio.
Nest Learning Thermostat + FREE Google Home Mini Bundle
$214 $189 at Walmart
Get a free Google Home Mini when you purchase the Nest Learning Thermostat at Walmart. The Nest can help save on energy costs and works with the Google Mini to adjust your temperature using your voice.
Walmart's Roku deals
Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Player
$39 $34 at Walmart
Get the Roku Premiere on sale at Walmart for $34. The streaming player lets you watch your favorite movies and TV shows in 4k HDR.
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR
$59 $49 at Walmart
Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale at Walmart for $49.
Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Player with JBL headphones
$99 $69 at Walmart
Get the 4K Roku Ultra Streaming Player and JBL headphones on sale at Walmart for just $69. This bundle deals also includes a 30-day free trial of Showtime, Starz and Epix in the Roku channel.
Walmart's fitness trackers
Fitbit Alta HR
$129.95 $88 at Walmart
Walmart has the ultra-slim Fitbit Alta HR on sale for just $88. A fantastic price for a fitness tracker, the Alta HR offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks workouts, distance and calories burned.
Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker
$149.95 $119.95 at Walmart
Get the best-selling Fitbit Charge 3 activity tracker on sale for $119.95 at Walmart. The swim-proof Charge 3 tracks 24/7 heart rate, calories burned, exercises, sleep and more.
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
$199 $169 at Walmart
Save $30 on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch at Walmart. That's the best price we've found for the swim-proof Versa that tracks heart rate, activity, calories burned and sleep and can store up to 300+ songs.
Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch
$299 $269.95 at Walmart
Walmart has a $30 price cut on the feature rich Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. The water-resistant Fitbit Ionic includes GPS technology and tracks heart rate, activity, sleep and calories burned.
Headphones
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$159 $144.99 at Walmart
A rare price cut, you can save $14 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods that come with a charging case.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$299.95 $195 at Walmart
Save over $100 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provides up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and features Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.
Smartwatches
Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm
$279 $199 at Walmart
Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 42mm
$309 $229 at Walmart
Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $229. The series 3 smartwatch comes with a 42mm band and includes heart rate monitoring and GPS technology.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm
$379 $299 at Walmart
Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 with Cellular on sale for $299. The Series 3 smartwatch features GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even your iPhone is far away.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 42mm
$409 $329 at Walmart
Get the Series 3 Apple Watch with cellular on sale at Walmart for $329. The smartwatch comes with a 42mm band and includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity.
Laptops
Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3
$229 $159 at Walmart
Get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The 11.6-inch Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and provides up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.
HP 15.6-inch Laptop
$599.99 $419 at Walmart
Get the HP 15.6-inch laptop on sale for $419 at Walmart. The sleek laptop provides 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and offers an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Dell G5587 G5 15.6-inch Laptop
$1,099 $779 at Walmart
You can save over $300 on the Dell G5587 gaming laptop at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop features an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB of storage.
Vacuums
Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum
$199.99 $119.99 at Walmart
Get the Dyson V6 handheld vacuum on sale for $119.99. That's the best price we've found for the mini Dyson that's made for cars and small spaces and comes with six convenient attachments.
Eufy RoboVac 35C Robot Vacuum
$299.99 $219.99 at Walmart
The Eufy RoboVac works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to clean your floors completely hands-free. The robot vacuum includes three brushes for strong suction power and offers drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges.
Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum
$299 $239 at Walmart
Get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale at Walmart for $239. The iRobot 680 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System
$349 $249 at Walmart
You can save $100 on the Shark ION robot vacuum at Walmart. You can schedule and start cleanings with the compatible Shark app or use your voice with Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant.
Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum
$279 $154 at Walmart
Get the powerful Dyson DCC vacuum on sale at Walmart for $154. The upright vacuum is designed for all floor types and features built-in root cyclone technology to capture dirt and microscopic particles.
Electric Toothbrushes
Oral-B 8000 Electronic Toothbrush
$249.94 $102.94 at Walmart
Get the Oral-B 8000 Toothbrush and smart travel case on sale for just $102.94 at Walmart. The premium toothbrush comes with Position Detection technology to provide you with real-time feedback about your brushing habits.
Kitchen appliances
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
$99.95 $59 at Walmart
Get the best-selling Instant Pot Duo60 on sale at Walmart for $59. That's a $40 discount for the six-quart pressure cooker that combines seven kitchen appliances in one and features 14 different built-in smart programs.
Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$159 $109 at Walmart
Save $50 on the Instant Pot Ultra at Walmart. The six-quart pressure cooker combines 10 popular kitchen appliances in one and includes 16 different smart programs so you can make soup, cake, rice and more with a touch of a button.
Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$99 $79 at Walmart
The Instant Pot Lux80 features 14 different built-in smart programs and combines six kitchen appliances in one. The eight-quart pressure cooker is perfect for making large meals for families and is on sale for $79.
George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill
$99 $59 at Walmart
Grill meats, veggies, kabobs and more with the George Forman electric grill. The indoor/outdoor grill can make over 15 servings for large groups and features a fat-removing slop for lean, tasty meals.
Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer
$99 $59.88 at Walmart
Get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale at Walmart for $59.88. That's a $40 discount for the 3.2-quart fryer that allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
$99 $66 at Walmart
Enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil with the Ninja Air Fryer that's currently on sale at Walmart for $66. That's the lowest price we've seen for the four-quart air fryer that's dishwasher safe.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
$59 $49.99 at Walmart
Get the best-selling Keurig on sale at Walmart or $49.99. That's a $10 discount for the single-serve coffee maker that brews coffee in under a minute.
Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System Coffee Maker
$179 $99 at Walmart
Walmart has the Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed system on sale for $99. That's the best price we've found for the coffee maker that features six brew sizes and five brew styles that include hot and cold beverages.
NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender
$129 $59 at Walmart
You can save $60 on the NutriBullet blender at Walmart. The NutriBullet Pro features a high performance 900-watt motor and comes with 32-oz cups that you can take on the go.
Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor
$169 $99 at Walmart
Walmart's Prime Day sale has the Ninja Supra blender on sale for just $99. The blender system crushes ice, fruits and vegetables in seconds and includes a food processor and two Nutri Ninja cups with to-go lids.
