The best Walmart deals in its 'The Big Save' summer sale 2019

Walmart is trying very hard to rival Amazon in the eCommerce space. The retail giant has fallen a long way behind when it comes to acquiring an online customer base and it's now making a big play to turn that trend around.

It's a bit of an odd situation, it has to be said. Instead of coming up with a good name to rival Amazon's Prime Day sales, Walmart has instead decided to call its promotion "The Big Save". Yawn.

But while the name isn't very original, there are actually plenty of pretty great deals available today. And what's more all the Walmart deals are available to everyone - you don't need to be a member or have a subscription. And you get free shipping on all orders over $35.

So take a look at our roundup of the best Walmart deals in its big summer sale.

Walmart's TV deals

(Image credit: Sceptre) Sceptre 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $179.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills budget TV, then look no further than the Sceptre 50-inch TV that's on sale at Walmart for just $179.99. The HD TV features three different HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite devices from your TV.

(Image credit: Vizio) Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $279.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $280 at Walmart. The HDTV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Walmart's iPad deals

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

Get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and comes in choice of silver, gold or space grey.

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $329 at Walmart

Save $100 on the 128GB Apple iPad at Walmart. The powerful tablet features an A10 Fusion chip and includes up to 10 hours of battery life. And with 128GB of storage instead of 32GB, you can really pack it with apps and media downloads.

Walmart's PS4, Xbox and Nintendo deals

Nintendo Switch | free portable battery charger | $299 at Walmart

With most stores stubbornly sticking to that $299 MSRP this week, at least Walmart is throwing in a useful freebie. The portable battery charger extends your play time away from home and also doubles up as a stand.

Nintendo Switch | carry case | $302.25 at Walmart

If you're not too bothered about the battery pack Switch deal above, this might be the better option for you. The carry case will protect your Switch's screen when it's out of the dock. This deal is available with both the neon and grey versions of the Switch.

PS4 Pro | $349.99 at Walmart

If you don't particularly need any games, but just want the lowest solo PS4 Pro price for a new unit, Walmart is your best shot today. So if you're just after an upgrade from your older PS4, this is a handy offer.View Deal

Xbox One X | NBA 2K19 | $339.99 at Walmart

With so many stores still charging over $400 for the 4K super console alone, this is a fantastic Walmart deal. We'd happily pay this price for just the console, but we'll certainly take it with the best basketball game money can buy too.

Walmart's Google Home deals

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

The popular Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, answer questions and more with the command of your voice. You can get this price on all four colors too.

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $69 at Walmart

For a limited time you can get the best-selling Google Home Speaker on sale for $69 at Walmart. That's the lowest price we've found for the smart speaker that produces powerful audio and works with the Google Assistant.

Google Home Max $399 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time you can get the Google Home Max on sale at Walmart for $249. The super powerful speaker can play music, answer questions and control other smart home devices using your voice. If you want genuine room filling sound, this is the smart speaker to go for.

Google Nest Hub $149 $79 at Walmart

You can save $70 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium on the Google Nest Hub at Walmart. The smart display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

(Image credit: Google) Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera $199 $169 at Walmart

You can add security to your home for just $169 with the Google Nest Cam at Walmart. The indoor security camera sends alerts to to your phone, tablet or computer when motion is detected and features two-way audio.

Walmart's Roku deals

Walmart's fitness trackers

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $88 at Walmart

Walmart has the ultra-slim Fitbit Alta HR on sale for just $88. A fantastic price for a fitness tracker, the Alta HR offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks workouts, distance and calories burned.

(Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Versa Smartwatch $199 $169 at Walmart

Save $30 on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch at Walmart. That's the best price we've found for the swim-proof Versa that tracks heart rate, activity, calories burned and sleep and can store up to 300+ songs.

Headphones

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $144.99 at Walmart

A rare price cut, you can save $14 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods that come with a charging case.

(Image credit: Beats) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.9 5 $195 at Walmart

Save over $100 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provides up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and features Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 with Cellular on sale for $299. The Series 3 smartwatch features GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even your iPhone is far away.

Laptops

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 $229 $159 at Walmart

Get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The 11.6-inch Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and provides up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

(Image credit: HP) HP 15.6-inch Laptop $599.99 $419 at Walmart

Get the HP 15.6-inch laptop on sale for $419 at Walmart. The sleek laptop provides 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and offers an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

(Image credit: Dell) Dell G5587 G5 15.6-inch Laptop $1,099 $779 at Walmart

You can save over $300 on the Dell G5587 gaming laptop at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop features an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB of storage.

Vacuums

(Image credit: Dyson) Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum $199.99 $119.99 at Walmart

Get the Dyson V6 handheld vacuum on sale for $119.99. That's the best price we've found for the mini Dyson that's made for cars and small spaces and comes with six convenient attachments.

(Image credit: Eufy) Eufy RoboVac 35C Robot Vacuum $299.99 $219.99 at Walmart

The Eufy RoboVac works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to clean your floors completely hands-free. The robot vacuum includes three brushes for strong suction power and offers drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges.

(Image credit: Shark) Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System $349 $249 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the Shark ION robot vacuum at Walmart. You can schedule and start cleanings with the compatible Shark app or use your voice with Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant.

(Image credit: Dyson) Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum $279 $154 at Walmart

Get the powerful Dyson DCC vacuum on sale at Walmart for $154. The upright vacuum is designed for all floor types and features built-in root cyclone technology to capture dirt and microscopic particles.

Electric Toothbrushes

(Image credit: Oral-B) Oral-B 8000 Electronic Toothbrush $249.94 $102.94 at Walmart

Get the Oral-B 8000 Toothbrush and smart travel case on sale for just $102.94 at Walmart. The premium toothbrush comes with Position Detection technology to provide you with real-time feedback about your brushing habits.

