The best laptop deals this Cyber Monday are on Amazon, NewEgg, eBay and more

You would think that today, the biggest online shopping day of the year, would be absolutely swimming with awesome laptop deals – in 2016 … not so much. 

However, after much digging through the myriad Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a scant few that are worthy of the adjective “awesome”.

Cyber Monday deals on Surface

First off, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4, darling of the 2-in-1 tablet world, is enjoying massive savings today. You can pick up the mid-level Surface Pro 4 for 25% off from $999 – just $749 on Amazon.

Speaking of Surface, Microsoft is also slashing the price of its Surface Book for Cyber Monday. You can nab the entry-level Surface Book for 17% off from $1,499 – only $1,249 on Amazon.

Cyber Monday deals on Dell laptops

Let’s start with the absolute biggest discount on a Dell laptop, much less any other. You can score the 13-inch Dell Latitude 13 7350 for 62% off of its $999 list price. That’s just $369 on eBay.

A more high-profile deal can be found on NewEgg in the slick Dell XPS 12. You can pick up the 4K version of the Dell XPS for 31% off its $1,299 list price, amounting to just $899 on NewEgg.

If you’re looking to get in on the latest Alienware laptop but can’t stand the prices, today is your day. You can grab the brand-new Alienware 15 for 20% off from $1,699 – that’s only $1,349 on eBay.

If you want more flexibility, we have a brand-new, 13-inch 2-in-1 Dell laptop that can be had for $150 off its list price. You can score the Dell Inspiron 13 for just $649 on Best Buy.

Finally, the most affordable Dell laptop around on Cyber Monday is none other than an Inspiron. You can have the budget-specced 14-inch Dell Inspiron 14 for $100 off, only $149 on Staples.

The best of the rest

Serious MacBook deals are a rarity, but eBay has pulled one off. You can score the latest 13-inch MacBook Air for a massive 28% off its asking price, a mere $786 on eBay.

Here’s another super cheap laptop, this time of the Chromebook variety. You can nab the Asus Chromebook C202 for $60 off its list price, or just $149 on NewEgg.

HP has a sweet deal on one of its 2-in-1 laptops, the Spectre. You can score the mid-level HP Spectre x2 for a whopping $350 off the list price, only $499 on Amazon.

The truly worth-it gaming laptop deals aren’t plentiful this year, but MSI is helping lead that charge. You can buy the latest 15-inch MSI GE62VR Apache Pro for $349 off its list price, or just $1,199 on eBay.

Lenovo is offering up a mid-range, 2-in-1 laptop at a pretty steep discount, too. You can grab the brand-new, 14-inch Lenovo Flex 4 for a huge $260 off its asking price, or only $599 on Amazon.

If 2-in-1 devices of the tablet variety are more your speed, then today is your chance to get Huawei’s gorgeous, first-ever Windows tablet for mega cheap. You can pick up the most tricked-out Huawei MateBook for $300 off its list price, just $899 on NewEgg.

Since 15-inch, general use laptops are the most popular, here’s a hot deal on one from HP. You can score the latest HP Notebook 15 for a sizable $200 off, that’s only $289 on Staples.

