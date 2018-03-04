The Best Laptop 2018: Our pick of the best laptops you can buy

If you're looking for the best laptop for your needs, then you've come to the right place, as we've listed the very best laptops money can buy in 2018. Very soon Microsoft will be officially releasing the Surface Laptop and the Surface Book in the Middle East and we expect them to join this list.

Each these top laptops has been carefully tested by us, so we can give you our expert advice on what the best laptops of 2018 are. We're constantly updating this list as well, so our best laptop list will feature the newest models. The most recent addition to our best laptops list is the 2018 model of the Dell XPS 2018, and once again it sits at the top of our list.

So, read on for our list of the best laptops money can buy, which includes our own price comparison tool to make sure you get the very best deals for these amazing notebooks.

The best laptops of 2018:

1. Dell XPS 13

This is the best laptop has just got even better

CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – 4k (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Centered IR webcam

Gorgeous new design

Beautiful optional 4K display

Steeper starting price

White option is pricier

The Dell XPS 13 has been the top of our best laptops list for three years in a row, and the 2018 revision of Dell's flagship laptop continues that trend. This is a slimmer, more powerful version of the best laptop in the world, and it now comes with a stunning new 4K display and a gorgeous new color: Rose Gold on Alpine White model is on its way . It's more expensive than previous version of the XPS 13, but the 2018 edition makes up for it with powerful 8th generation Intel processors, ranging from i5 to i7, along with a nigh-bezel-less ‘Infinity Edge’ display, which fits a 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch frame, the Dell XPS 13 really stands out from its competition. Not only that, but the port selection is equally on point. Compared to Apple’s exclusive USB-C approach, Dell’s flagship notebook impresses with – in addition to USB-C – USB 3.0 along with the elusive SD card slot. It’s no wonder the Dell XPS 13 continues to be the most popular WIndows laptop in the world. Yet it gets even better. You also get the choice of a super high-res or multi-touch screen as well as a breadth of options for storage and memory. Or you can save on cash and opt for more conservative specs.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

2. Asus Zenbook UX310UQ

A brilliant all-rounder laptop that punches above its weight

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch up to QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 256GB SSD

Wonderful aluminium body

Fast wake-up and use

Fantastic value for money

Average battery life

If you love the look of the Dell XPS 13 but you don't want to pay the steep asking price, the Asus Zenbook UX310UQ is the best alternative. It costs substantially less - in fact it's usually about half the price - while retaining a fabulous screen, excellent build quality and looks, plus top performance for everyday tasks. Because of this, it's also a viable alternative to the 2017 Macbook if you want something super slim that's not a Mac and doesn't cost as much. Like most laptops of this kind, it comes in various specifications so the cheaper versions have Intel Core i3 CPUs and full HD screens while the most expensive options come with a super high res display and Intel Core i5. Whichever one you go for, though, you're getting a fantastic laptop. Asus has long been a great brand for offering great value on these kinds of laptops so it's not much of a surprise that in 2017 we find ourselves recommending another Asus laptop in this price bracket.

Read the full review: Asus Zenbook UX310UA

3. Lenovo Yoga 920

Another remarkable 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-855OU | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.9-inch 1920 x 1080 - 13.9-inch 3840 x 2160 | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 720p front-facing

Lovely design

Thin

Decent power

Lacks graphical power

Keyboard still annoys in tablet form

Fans can be loud when they kick in

Some of the very best laptops in 2017 have been 2-in-1 devices, and Lenovo has added to that list with the excellent Lenovo Yoga 920. It features a wonderfully slim design, and its build quality is exceptional. The 360 degree hinge allows you to convert the laptop into a tablet-like device, making it flexible in all senses of the word. It's cheaper than the Surface Book 2, and while it doesn't offer quite the same quality when in tablet mode, it's an excellent device with plenty of power and bags of battery life. It's definitely a worthy alternative, and it's easily one of the best laptops we've seen this year.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga 920

4. Apple Macbook Pro with touchbar

The best Macbook Pro ever, now with touchbar

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 – 650 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, (2,560 x 1,600) IPS | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD

The best Macbook Pro ever

Super fast performance

Expensive

Disappointing battery life

If you're after the latest and greatest laptop from Apple, welcome to the 13-inch Macbook Pro with touchbar. It's the best laptop Apple has ever made, and builds new features into the classic design. Of course the headline feature is the touchbar - it's a thin OLED display at the top of the keyboard which can be used for any number of things, whether that be auto-suggesting words as you type or offering Touch ID so you can log in with just your fingerprint. If you're a massive fan of the Macbook Pro 2017 you'll be happy with this model but there are some serious reasons why you should consider one of the Windows alternatives. For a start, this laptop is very expensive for what is is, especially considering the better value alternatives. On top of this, it's not as powerful, the screen is lower-res versus the competition and isn't touchscreen friendly, plus the battery is a bit disappointing too. So if you're open to switching to a PC, definitely consider the XPS 13 as a more modern, cheaper alternative. But if you're a steadfast Apple die hard, this is definitely the best laptop for you!

Read the full review: Apple Macbook with touchbar (2017)

5. Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

The best gaming laptop out there right now

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700HQ (quad core 3.8GHz) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 + Intel HD Graphics 630 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD (120Hz with Nvidia G-Sync) | Storage: 512GB SSD

Incredibly powerful

Innovative, quiet cooling

Laughable battery life

No SD slot

Part of a new generation of Max-Q gaming laptops in 2017, the Asus ROG Zephyrus is both ridiculously powerful and astonishingly thin and light. Make no mistake, this thing is large compared to a Macbook Pro or Dell XPS 13, but compared to gaming laptops of the past this effort from Asus is something of a holy grail achievement. Your expectations of a 15-inch gaming laptop will never be the same after seeing the Zephyrus in action. It's expensive of course, but with powerful Core i7 CPU and GTX 1080 graphics it'll be easily powerful enough to play the best games for many years to come on the built-in 1080p screen. It's an ideal top-end desktop replacement that is, possibly for the first time ever, also extremely portable.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

6. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

The best gaming laptop for those on a budget

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ (quad core 3.5GHz) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti + Intel HD Graphics 630 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD | Storage: 256GB SSD

Fantastic value

Great battery life

Touchy track pad

Screen isn't the best

If you're after a new gaming laptop and you don't have the kind of money that you need for the Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 above, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop is your best option. It comes in at well under half the price and offers absolutely fantastic value for money. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics chip is easily powerful enough to lubricate the best games on the built-in 1080p display while general performance in Windows is super slick thanks to the Core i5 CPU. If you're going to be moving around a bit, you'll be pleased to know that the battery life on this laptop is also superb - we got nearly 8 hours out of it while watching HD video. A gaming session with Tom Clancy's The Division on medium settings for two hours only dropped the battery to 66%. This is far better than similarly priced rivals. So in the reasonably-priced category, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is definitely the best laptop around at the moment.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

7. Microsoft Surface Pro 4

Microsoft's Windows tablet is a brilliant 2-in-1 option

CPU: Intel Core m3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 – Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 PixelSense display | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 8MP rear-facing, 5MP front-facing

Brilliant screen

Excellent performance

Good battery life

Keyboard sold separately

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is 2017's best laptop for you if you're looking for the perfect cross between a nimble Windows tablet and a fully functional laptop. The base version of the Surface Pro 4 is just a tablet - you get the main unit itself with kickstand but if you want the Surface Pen or the fantastic Type Cover keyboard you'll need to pay extra for a bundle or buy it separately. Often the best value option is a bundle but even the tablet on its own represents pretty good value. The Surface Pro, alongside the also-excellent Surface Book laptop, is to Windows what the Pixel is to Google's Android. It's the benchmark Windows device, with software and hardware working together in perfect harmony. So if you need a new laptop and a tablet, the Surface Pro is the best does-it-all 2-in-1 option. If you want this but need something a little cheaper, check out the Acer Switch 3 below!

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Pro 4

8. Acer Switch Alpha 12

A great Surface Pro competitor at half the price

CPU: 1.10GHz Intel Pentium Quad Core N4200 - Intel Core i3 7100U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.2-inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD touchscreen | Storage: 64GB - 128GB eMMC

Excellent build quality

Great screen

Superb value

Good battery life

If you want the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 but you want to spend a lot less, the Acer Switch Alpha 12 is definitely the your best option. It's designed around essentially the same concept as the Surface Pro and it's a less capable thanks to slightly lower power innards, but for most tasks it's a brilliant little machine. What's more, to add further value this 2-in-1 laptop/tablet comes with the keyboard upgrade which means no little extras to pay for. As usual it comes in several different versions, with USB Type-C, 8GB RAM, an IPS display and Intel Core i3 7100U CPU coming with the more expensive option.

Read the full review: Acer Switch Alpha 12

9. Dell XPS 15

The best 15-inch laptop available this year

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ - i7-7700HQ | Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB DDR4 | Screen: Up to 15.6-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touchscreen | Storage: 1TB HDD - 512GB SSD

Amazing power

Sublime screen

Slim design

Poor webcam position

If you love the look of the XPS 13 at the top of this list but need something a little bigger with more graphics power, the Dell XPS 15 2017 could be the best laptop for you. Packing the same InfinityEdge technology, the screen extends right to the edge of the machine which means it's as small as it's possible to make a 15-inch laptop in 2017. It's quite pricey though, depending on which version you get. The very top end version has a 4K colour-accurate display which makes it perfect for graphic design, and gaming performance is decent as long as you play at either a lower resolution or on medium settings.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

10. HP Spectre x360

HP’s flagship 2-in-1 laptop goes ultra-thin with style

CPU: Intel Core i7-7500U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS UWVA WLED-backlit multi-touch - Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 512GB SSD

Ultra thin and light

Great performance

Quick to charge

Thick bottom bezel

And finally - HP's best 2-in-1 laptop is a really stunner. It's super thin and light while packing in fantastic performance and a fast charging battery. It's expensive, but for the money what you're getting is the best ultra portable laptop available in 2017. As with many laptops on the list, this laptop comes in a number of different builds - with the bottom end one starting with a full HD screen while the top end model packs in a 4K one. Whichever one you go for though, you're getting a fabulous laptop that you'll love carrying around with you.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360

Which type of laptop is best for you?

General laptops: Where the best cheap laptops are found, devices that focus more on practicality than style, portability or power. That’s not to say they can’t be fast, but you’ll typically find a non-Ultrabook clamshell laptop with an HD screen and spinning drive-based storage for less than $600 or £400.

Ultrabooks: Where you’ll find thin-and-light notebooks sporting SSD storage and display resolutions that exceed 1080p. Paired with powerful, albeit mobile-centric components and especially long battery life, the best Ultrabooks will cost a pretty penny – $700 or £500 to $2,000 or £1,800.

2-in-1 laptops: Where notebooks that double as tablets are located. The Surface Book 2 might be a ways off , but many of the best 2-in-1 laptops are available right now. Outfitted with both detachable and 360-degree rotating hinges, these hybrids are the most versatile way to experience Windows 10 (or Chrome OS) on a touchscreen.

Gaming laptops: Need a laptop to play games (almost) just like a shiny desktop PC can? Then you’ll want one of the best gaming laptops . These machines generally cost from $800 or £600 to upwards of $3,000 or £2,800 and they’ll likely be the ones to take advantage of AMD’s laptop-grade Ryzen processors first.