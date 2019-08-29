The best college laptop deals: student savings from Best Buy, Walmart, & more

College is officially back in session, and if you're a prospective student looking for a cheap laptop deal, then you've come to the right place. We've scoured retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon to find the best college laptop deals that are currently available. We've listed a variety of laptops with different prices, features and size from top brands like Apple, HP, Dell, and more.



Our top college laptop deal is the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 that's on sale for $598 at Amazon. That's a $201 discount and the lowest price we've found for the convertible laptop. Perfect for students, the Surface Pro weighs just 1.69 pounds making it easy to carry around all day. The laptop can also convert into a tablet, so you can do school work, watch movies, take notes, and more from just one device. Despite its compact size, the Surface Pro packs power, featuring an 8th generation Intel Core i5 – i7, 8GB of RAM and provides an all-day battery life of 13-hours. This particular deal from Amazon doesn't include the keyboard, but you can snag one on sale at Walmart for $92.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch tablet $799 $598 at Amazon

You can get the Microsoft Surface Pro on sale at Amazon for $598. That's the best price we've found for the 12.3-inch tablet that comes with an impressive 13 hours of battery life.



View Deal

See more of the best college laptop deals below and keep in mind that most back to school sales are ending soon so you should snag these rare discounts while you can.

College laptop deals:

Asus 14-inch Chromebook C423NA Laptop $269.99 $199 at Walmart

A fantastic option if you're looking for a budget laptop, the 14-inch Chromebook is on sale at Walmart for just $199. The laptop features a 14-inch HD Nano-Edge display, 4GB of RAM and provides an all-day battery life.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 11 3185 2-in-1 Laptop $349 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 11 laptop on sale at Walmart for $249. The powerful 2-in-1 laptop features 4GB of RAM, a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e Processor with Radeon R5 Graphics, and 500GB SSD.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop (2019) $1,099.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

If you're an Apple fan, you can save $100 on the latest model MacBook Air at Best Buy. The ultra-thin laptop features an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and provides a 12-hour battery life.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop $1,299.99 $1,058.39 at Dell

Perfect for gamers, the XPS 13 touch laptop is currently on sale at Dell for $1,058.39. The powerful laptop packs an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and this deal also includes a $100 Visa prepaid card.

View Deal

HP Spectre 2-in-1 13.3-inch Touch-Screen Laptop $1,249.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a 2-in-1 laptop, then look no further than the HP Spectre touch-screen laptop. The convertible laptop features a touch display and an HP digital pen and packs an Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM.

View Deal

See more of the best laptops for students and see more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals.



You can also see our roundup of the best back to school sales and the best Labor Day sales.